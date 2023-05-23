Botched season 6 star Nicole Zavala appeared on the E! Entertainment show in 2021. Judging by her Instagram page, the reality star has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to getting cosmetic procedures. Speaking of her surgical enhancements, Nicole has said she “loves” the “fake, plastic” look.

Despite doctors warning her against opting for more surgery, Nicole was considering a fourth BBL back in 2021. The brunette bombshell’s confidence was boosted by her previous procedures but she had her family members worried about the amount of work she had done.

Nicole Zavala on Botched

During Botched season 6 episode 16, Cartel Crew’s Nicole Zavala sat down with Dr Terry Dubrow, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, and Dr Paul Nassif.

After a “botched booty job,” the star sought help from the two experts as she wanted “more volume.”

Nicole was concerned that her backside was “not popping,” but instead “dropping.”

After getting two procedures to increase the size of her “butt,” Nicole said that it “dissolved,” and wanted to get her hourglass figure back.

Star ‘loves’ her ‘fake’ look

At 18 years old, Nicole had a breast augmentation. She asked her dad for the surgery as a birthday present.

She later opted for a nose job, liposuction, veneers, lip fillers, and face fillers.

Speaking on Botched, Nicole said: “I got my boobs done three times after that.”

The Cartel Crew star also had a BBL done, adding: “Every other year I’m doing something different.”

She’s had at least 10 procedures and has spent around $100,000 on surgeries.

Nicole’s siblings worried for her

Appearing on Red Table Talk in 2021, Nicole explained that she was rejected for a fourth BBL surgery after doctors said that she doesn’t have enough fat on her body to carry out the procedure.

Speaking to Gloria, Emily Marie, and Lili Estefan on the show, 28-year-old Nicole said that she was bullied in her younger years.

She said that she wasn’t “popular,” and was a “tomboy,” as a young teenager.

After getting out of high school, she explained that she “didn’t like” the way she looked.

At 20 years old, she opted for a nose job and admitted on Red Table Talk that she’s “addicted” to surgery.

Nicole also said that she would be willing to go against her doctor’s orders to achieve her desired look.

The reality star’s siblings joined her on the talk show and expressed their concerns over Nicole’s surgery addiction.

Her twin brother, Michael, and sister, Stephanie, shed some light on their sister’s mental health struggles.

Michael said that his sister can “fall into a deep depression,” when her romantic relationships don’t work.

Nicole said: “When I get something done, I feel better about myself.”

She also explained that she sadly has “past trauma,” and experienced a miscarriage during filming for VH1‘s Cartel Crew.

With 913k followers, Nicole can be found on Instagram at @realnicolezavala.

Episode 17: ADDICTED TO COSMETIC SURGERY? Reality star and admitted plastic surgery addict Nicole Zavala, shares her plans for a fourth Brazilian Butt Lift despite her doctors' warnings. Nicole's concerned siblings come the table for an intervention. Youtube mega-star Gabi DeMartino, tells what drove her to 80-plus cosmetic procedures. Plus, Lili reveals why she regretted getting breast implants. Posted by Red Table Talk on Sunday, December 12, 2021

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.