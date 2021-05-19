Botched: Who is Paul Nassif? Wife, net worth and nationality revealed!











Dr. Paul Nassif is one of two doctors who star on E!, alongside Terry Dubrow. As season 7 gets underway, let’s get an update on the star…

Those who have undergone plastic surgery – which didn’t go how they expected – have turned to Paul and Terry for help to turn things around.

Paul may spend most of his working life supporting clients, but some fans are interested in finding out more about his own background.

So, who is Dr. Paul Nassif? We found out more on his love life, nationality, and how much he is worth in 2021. Keep reading to uncover the latest.

Screenshot: Sassiest Moments With Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif! | Botched, hayu YouTube

Who is Paul Nassif?

Paul, 58, is a plastic surgeon who runs his own skincare company.

The founder of NassifMD Dermaceuticals is known for starring on Botched as a doctor, where he helps people with plastic surgery gone wrong.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

He is described as a world-renowned Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, who is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Born in Los Angeles on June 26, 1962, Paul is of Lebanese-American by nationality, with a mixed ethnicity.

Viewers may recognise him from starring on Dr. 90210. He is also a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

His friendship with fellow Botched doctor Terry Dubrow is loved by fans.

MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME: Does David Bromstad have a partner?

Paul Nassif: Net worth

$16 million

Paul has accumulated his net worth from starring on TV, and becoming well-known for his skilled surgery work and specialty in rhinoplasty.

Each surgery costs between $30,000 to $100,000 for each client.

He is licensed in California and Nevada and practices facial plastic surgery, specifically rhinoplasty, in Beverly Hills. He has patients across the globe!

Paul is also reportedly building a $32 million home in Bel Air, with two pools and on over 1.3 acres of land, and only has plans to sell it.

I think am falling in love with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif of #botched🙈🙈🙈 — temi✨ Cryptomum🕯 (@temitopewright) January 16, 2021

SIESTA KEY: What is Juliette Porter’s business? Net worth explored!

Who is Paul Nassif’s wife?

Brittany Nassif

They welcomed a baby girl Paulina into the world in October 2020.

Paul has three children from a previous marriage, including sons Gavin, 17, and 14-year-old twins Colin and Christian.

Brittany is a Greek blogger and medical assistant, who specializes in fat-freezing treatment. She is also one of a set of twins, who enjoys fitness.

WATCH BOTCHED ON E! EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK