Botched’s Mariah Carey imitator has explained how she was haunted by a previous “unlicensed” surgery which left her with “lumpiness” in her chin.

The American entertainer shared how a surgery operated by her friend, who wasn’t a licensed specialist, left her chin with a “horrible indention”.

The E! Entertainment show often shares throwback videos on its popular YouTube channel and recently posted before and after pictures of the Mariah Carey impersonator.

Mariah Carey impersonator haunted by “unlicensed” surgery

A Mariah Carey impersonator from the US, called Avery, was left with “lumpiness” and “horrible indention” in her chin after facial surgery.

She explained to Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow that her “unlicensed” friend operated on her chin to give her a more feminine look.

Avery shared that Mariah Carey has been her music idol since a child and the musician’s songs helped her overcome challenges while growing up.

Screenshot from E! Entertainment/YouTube

Botched patient was given only 20 per cent improvement

Avery met with Dubrow and Nassif who told her that another facial surgery could leave her with other complications like a damaged nerve.

“With the facial feminization surgery, they actually shave down your bones,” Avery explained of her first botched facial surgery. “That’s where the nightmare started.”

“Within probably two weeks, I noticed lumpiness here and then a horrible, horrible indention,” she added.

After the examination, Dubrow and Nassif gave her a 20 per cent improvement, which Avery happily agreed to because she just wanted to see some kind of result.

Botched patient’s chin improved better than anticipated

The end of the episode revealed that Avery received better results than she was promised which made her very emotional.

“So what we did is we ended up taking that area and it’s gone,” Dr Nassif told Avery. “It’s probably about 90 per cent better, that depression, that flat pancake.”

“Thanks to Dr. Nassif, the dent in my chin is completely gone,” Avery told the cameras after the surgery. “And I have more round, feminine appearance and I’m ready to take center stage and be back in the spotlight.”