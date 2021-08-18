How tall is Teyana Taylor? Height compared to husband Iman Shumpert!











As We Got Love: Teyana and Iman begins to air on E!, viewers may be wondering how tall the musician is compared to her husband.

The singer-songwriter is letting fans into the reality of her life, by starring in her own show alongside her family, which includes daughter Junie.

From the Shumperts’ annual Easter celebration, to growing an empire and family while Teyana retires from music, it’s all captured on camera.

During the season, viewers may have questions about the musician, such as how tall she is in comparison to NBA star Iman.

LOVE AND HOP HOP: What is Spice’s net worth? Fortune revealed

We Got Love | Trailer | E! BridTV 4221 We Got Love | Trailer | E! 844954 844954 center 22403

How tall is Teyana Taylor?

Teyana is 5 ft 7

Fans have noticed that Teyana’s husband looks very tall, but seem to think it might be because Teyana is so short in height.

However, she is of above the average height for a woman in the USA, which is currently at 5 ft 4.

A few years ago, the 30-year-old launched her “Fade 2 Fit” Workout Program, a 90-day workout involving dance and fitness routines.

You can really see the reality star’s height in the videos, as well as in the current season of We Got Love: Teyana & Iman!.

The camera can really add extra weight on you. I didn’t realize how small Teyana Taylor is in person. She still gorgeous tho 💖 — ZenJas (@lovelyy_jazz_) August 8, 2021

What is Iman Shumpert’s height?

Iman stands at a height of 6 ft 5

Teyana Taylor’s husband is very tall, which is usually expected in an NBA standard professional basketball player.

Some viewers have guessed that he could be around seven or eight foot, but the actual height of the E! star is 6 ft 5.

He also wears a shoe size of 14, if anyone was wondering…

I just seen Iman Shumpert.. dude not even that tall lol but he’s super cool. I thought he was like 7’1 🤣🤣 idk why — Project Peaches (@ferykah) July 31, 2021

HEIGHT: How tall is Grayson Chrisley? Baseball career of Todd’s son!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Teyana, who is quite a lot shorter than Iman, has two daughters with him.

The couple got married in 2016, a year after she went into early labour and gave birth to their first baby girl Junie.

Then in June 2020, she confirmed their second pregnancy in a creative way, by making the announcement on a music video for Wake Up Love.

Now, they appear to be as loved-up as ever, and are focusing on their children, with Iman’s career on pause and Teyana in retirement.

WATCH WE GOT LOVE TEYANA AND IMAN ON E! FROM AUGUST 18

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK