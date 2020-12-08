Jeff Dye’s 2020 net worth - and how it compares to Kristin from Very Cavallari!











What is Jeff Dye’s net worth in 2020? And how does it compare to his new girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari’s?

He and Kristin were seen kissing while on holiday in Cabo, Mexico in December 2020. Images of the pair together were published by TMZ.

By the looks of their vacation snaps, the couple are smitten. Both have had successful careers so far. But is one worth more than the other financially?

Photo by: Rico Torres/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Who is Jeff Dye?

Born in Seattle in 1983, Jeff Dye is a comedian best known for making it to the finals of Last Comic Standing, hosting shows such as Numbnuts and Money From Strangers on MTV, and for appearing as a guest on I Can See Your Voice.

He took part in NBC series I Can Do That in 2015 alongside stars such as Nicole Scherzinger, Ciara and Joe Jonas.

Some may also recognise Jeff from the 2016 reality show Better Late Than Never where he starred alongside William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and Henry Winkler.

Jeff can be found on Twitter @JeffDye and Instagram under the same handle.

Jeff Dye’s net worth in 2020

Jeff’s career started out in 2007 as a stand-up comedian and since then it has gone from strength to strength.

The 37-year-old has also had his own podcast since 2018 – Jeff Dye’s Friendship. As of October 2020, the podcast has 122 episodes. Jeff Dye’s Friendship has 1.47K subscribers on YouTube.

By the looks of things, Jeff’s a comedian in demand, therefore his net worth is likely to be pretty substantial. He’s very popular and across social media has around 200k subscribers and followers. In 2016, Earn The Necklace reported his net worth at $19m.

From a quick scan of his Instagram, Jeff seems like a pretty down to earth guy who enjoys hanging out with friends and family and going for rides with his pet dog.

Kristin Cavallari’s net worth

Due to the romantic setting in which Kristin and Jeff were ‘spotted’, we can assume that they’re dating. So, let’s take a look at the Very Cavallari star’s earnings.

Kristin rose to fame a little earlier than Jeff after appearing on MTV show Laguna Beach in 2004 and The Hills in 2009. After some time away from the spotlight, she later was given her own TV show, Very Cavallari, which launched in 2018 and is still running today.

The 33-year-old has appeared in some small film and TV roles, however, her main successes have been Laguna Beach, The Hills and Very Cavallari. She’s also made many guest appearances on shows such as Ru Paul’s Drag Race, America’s Next Top Model and Cupcake Wars. Kirstin was also the presenter for reality TV show Paradise Hotel in 2019.

After a marriage that lasted almost a decade, Kristin divorced Jay Cutler in 2020. The former couple share three children. According to Style Caster, her net worth is unlikely to be damaged even if she loses money from the divorce. Kirstin’s 2020 net worth is estimated at $30m as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Compared to her new beau, Kristin looks to have a net worth $11m greater than Jeff.

