Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned with for series 18 in 2020, bringing back the much-loved Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Since its first broadcast back in 2007, the series has followed their glitz, dramatic and posh lifestyles as they become one of the most-talked families in the world.

The E! Entertainment show has brought massive fame and success to the Kardashians with many of them landing their own businesses and earning the youngest self-made billionaire title (looking at you Kylie Jenner).

And quite naturally, viewers at home have got emotionally involved with their glamorous lifestyles. But, has season 18 finished now?

Has Keeping up with the Kardashians finished?

Yes, season 18 of KUWTK has finished now.

The show won’t return for a new episode on Thursday (May 14th).

Series 18 premiered back in March this year and E! Entertainment has aired only 6 episodes so far. It’s not surprising that the series has been cut short as filming and productions of many shows have stopped following the coronavirus crisis around the globe.

Previous seasons of KUWTK have consisted of 12 episodes (seasons 16 and 17), so we expect to see another 6 instalments in season 18.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 18 Episode 7

E! Entertainment has confirmed that the show will return in September 2020. KUWTK should pick from the latest events in episode 6 of season 18.

The broadcaster has released a trailer for the upcoming episodes this autumn which looks very different from what we’ve seen before.

Some of the footage is filmed on smartphones as the Kardashian-Jenne clan unveils what’s life for all of them in lockdown.

You can watch the trailer down below.

