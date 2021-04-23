Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 20 explored - how many episodes are there?











Judging that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ever, it’s no surprise that fans are wondering how many episodes are left.

The reality TV show has aired since 2007, following the everyday lives, dramas and happenings of the famous Kardashian family for years.

Now that the final season – namely season 20 – is airing on E!, viewers are starting to wonder how many episodes they can expect to watch.

We’ve got the lowdown on exactly how many episodes there are in season 20, and when the last ever episode will be airing on our screens… (cry)

KUWTK: How many episodes in season 20?

It’s likely there are at least nine episodes

Looking at the schedule, there are episodes planned up to May 7, which would make there at least eight confirmed episodes.

There’s usually nine episodes in each season, so it’s likely that there will be nine or more for the final series.

There have been up to 16 episodes in some previous seasons, so the definitive number of them for this season has not yet been confirmed.

Season 20 has been available since March 18th, 2021.

Where can you watch KUWTK season 20?

The final season of KUWTK is currently airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E! on live television, or on the E! app.

But if you miss a live episode, don’t fret, as you can watch the series on the following streaming services:

Hulu with Live TV

Sling TV

fuboTV

YouTube TV

hayu

You may need a subscription to use these services. For example, hayu costs £4.99 a month, but you can get a free one-month trial as a new user.

When is the final KUWTK season 20 episode?

It has not been confirmed when the final episode is airing

If we estimate that there could be 16 episodes at most – following previous episode numbers in past seasons – it could potentially be July 1st.

However, E! has not revealed exactly when the season finale is airing.

The latest confirmed episode date is May 7, but there is likely to be more episodes released on later dates per week.

