Dr Paul Nassif revealed that he has skin cancer in February 2023. The Botched star took to social media to use his diagnosis as a “teaching point” for other people.

The E! Entertainment star and world-renowned plastic surgeon explained to his fans that he had some biopsies and now knows that he has basal cell carcinoma.

Dr Nassif explained the procedure that his doctor wants to do in terms of treatment and he said that he will keep his followers updated on his journey back to recovery.

How old is Dr Nassif?

Since 2015, Dr Paul Nassif has been appearing on E! Entertainment show Botched with his friend and co-worker, Dr Terry Dubrow who, along with his wife Heather, recently sold their house for $55 million.

Paul is 60 years old and was born in Los Angeles.

He and Brittany Nassif married in 2019.

Paul is a father of four and his youngest child, Paulina, was born in 2020, making her just three years old this year.

He has three older sons with his ex-wife Adrienne Maloof.

Paul Nassif shares cancer news

In 2023, Dr Paul Nassif shared some shocking news with the world via social media.

Speaking in a video that he posted on Twitter and Instagram on February 21, Dr Nassif said: “I was recently diagnosed with skin cancer! I’ll be okay, but I wanted to explain it to everyone and also give some advice on how you can prevent getting it yourself! Thank you for the prayers and well wishes!”

The 60-year-old opened his video by saying: “Hi everyone, I have some news for you. Probably not the best, but let me go ahead and tell everyone so we can do this as a teaching point…”

What cancer does Dr Paul Nassif have?

In the video Dr Nassif shared on February 21, he explained that he has just been diagnosed with “some basal cell carcinoma” which is skin cancer.

The plastic surgeon showed where the cancer is on his face and added that he had biopsies which revealed that he has both “superficial” and “nodular” types of the cancer.

When it comes to treatment, Paul said that there are medications available that can be applied to it by a dermatologist.

Dr Nassif said that he’s opting to have surgery as well as a laser treatment on the cancer located on his forehead.

He added: “How do you prevent it? Sunscreen, hats, being really careful on your face and your body, and making sure you get routine skin checks from your dermatologist.”

