Rajee Narinesingh is loving her cheeky, fun-filled life after Botched transformation













Rajee Narinesingh, known for her ‘cement cheeks’, made an incredible transformation after visiting the Botched doctors.

A series of bungled procedures ruined her early years as a transgender woman when she underwent fillers and several cosmetic procedures. After the fillers, which she thought was made up of silicone, began to harden and affect her face. She suffered with the results for a decade and felt she had to hide her identity.

However, Rajee’s life changed when she met Dr. John J. Martin and E!’s Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.

Rajee Narinesingh’s cement cheeks after black market injections

MTV star Rajee Narinesingh shot to fame on E!’s Botched. The program followed her journey struggling to regain her life when she didn’t have the money to see a proper cosmetic surgeon.

Narinesingh’s journey as a transgender woman began in the late 1990s and in the early 2000s, she decided to start feminizing her appearance.

However, things went downhill, as black market cement injections in her face, breasts, and hips began to get rejected by her body.

As a victim of the bungled cosmetic surgery, for ten years, Rajee had to suffer her botched look.

Rajee’s plastic surgery history

Rajee went to Oneal Ron Morris, who at the time was known for providing expensive filler treatments at a cheaper cost.

However, Morris was not a licensed doctor, and performed illegal procedures using mineral oil, super glue and even cement. After receiving the treatment, Rajee’s skin began to react badly.

Afterwards, they found out that Morris injected her with a mixture of cement substances, instead of silicone.

Morris, dubbed the “toxic tush doctor” was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for her deadly surgery procedures in 2017. She pleaded no contest to practicing medicine without a licence and to manslaughter after patient Shatarka Nuby, 31, died. The patient received 10 injections from Morris between 2007 and 2010, writes Sun Sentinel.

According to the Metro, Narinesingh described herself as a “monster” and “a sideshow circus clown”.

As a result, she felt embarrassed by the way she looked, and would hide and avoid going outside for a while. After seeking help, Dr. John J. Martin of Coral Gables Cosmetic Reconstructive Surgery in 2012. Dr Martin treated her free of charge.

Although it took many years and several surgeries, most of the concrete was extracted. Her progress was also in the third season of Botched as she underwent four surgeries over seven weeks.

The “cement face” woman surprises fans with transformation

It has been around seven years since Rajee visited the Botched doctors, where they fixed the cement nodules in her face.

“I’m ready for the world, I don’t know if the world is ready for me,” she told Barcroft TV at the time.

“Oh my God, look at my face. I mean really, look, look at it. Don’t I look younger? Come on, you have to admit it.” she said with enthusiasm.

After her time in the series, the activist has been posting smiley photos with her new spectacular image on social media.

Rajee has now become a public figure, as she describes herself as an American activist, author, actress, mystic, and reality TV personality.

With a whopping amount of 102k Instagram followers, she shares images and videos of herself loving her cheeky, fun-filled life. Rajee also records comedy TikToks for fans and is heavily involved in the Trans and LGBTQ+ community.