











The Clermont twins have only heightened their fame since starring in a reality show years ago. 20 Brazilian butt lifts later and they have now reached their surgery goals. So, what did they look like before compared to now?

Their passion for plastic surgery started after Season 14 of The Bad Girls Club, a reality show they were part of in 2015. Seven years since they made their debut, we can confirm they are still as passionate about going under the knife.

With work done on every part of their body except their boobs, their Instagram is peachy enough to show it!

The Clermont twins’ rise to fame

Shannon and Shannade Clermont first received media attention during their appearance on reality TV series Bad Girls Club in 2015, and have since developed a massive influencer presence on social media.

Three years later, their fame was heightened when they featured in Kanye West‘s “Yeezy Season 6” collection in January 2018, in which they appeared alongside models, including Paris Hilton, as “clones” of Kim Kardashian.

The twins later modelled for Gypsy Sport during New York Fashion Week in that same year, before they walked together for The Blonds in January 2019 and Shannon independently for Chromat in September 2019.

Fashion has always been their priority – besides plastic surgery – as they launched their Mont Boudoir fashion label in 2017. Music video appearances are nothing new for them, either, including for songs by Nicki Minaj and Future.

They have taken a much different career path to their parents. Shannon and Shannade’s dad, from Haiti, owned a moving company, while their Jamaican mom ran a day care, but their auntie took them to New York fashion shows!

Before plastic surgery

American models, fashion designers and plastic surgery fanatics Shannon and Shannade Clermont revealed in 2020 that they have undergone cosmetic surgery for everything besides their breasts.

They have had work done to their buttocks, cheek, chin, and lips. But their most favourite body part is their bosom, as MTO News reports that they recently got their 20th Brazilian butt lift, as of January 2022.

In 2014, when they starred on BGC, the twin sisters looked completely different with a lot less surgery. Now, they are almost unrecognisable, but have maintained the glamorous appearance they have always had.

Their body transformation

After making their reality TV debut, the Clermont sisters vanished from the public eye for a few months and came back with a whole new look. They returned with bleached skin, Botox plumped lips, and nose jobs, as per New Idea.

A fan reacted to their appearance recently and wrote: “Y’all got a lot of work done, y’all don’t even look the same.” Their hips look significantly wider, while their lips are far more plump than they were naturally.

They often use NEO waist snatchers to reduce their waist size, and regularly change up their hair. Having recently turned 28 years old, Shannon and Shannade tend to get the same bodily work done, and still look identical.

