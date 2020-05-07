Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its premiere back in 2016, Total Bellas has become an addictive reality series on E! Entertainment.

The reality show focuses on twin sisters and former professional wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella, documenting their lives, families and struggles in their personal relationships.

From Nicki Bella’s ex John Cena to the birth of Brie’s and her partner Daniel Bryan’s first child, Total Bellas is full of emotions, drama and laughter.

After 5 successful runs, fans want to know whether the series will return for series 6. So, here’s what we know so far for a potential sixth season!

Will there be Total Bellas season 6?

Unconfirmed yet!

There are still a few more episodes left in the current series, so we expect to hear news about the next series after the season 5 finale.

However, there’s a very high chance that E! Entertainment renews the series as Total Bellas’s ratings have gone significantly up in comparison to previous seasons.

According to Showbuzz Daily, episode 5 of season 5 (April 30th) attracted 600,000 viewers which is the second most-viewed episode after the season 3 finale (617,000).

If the remaining episodes draw a similar viewership, it’s very likely that the channel renews Total Bellas for another season.

Meanwhile, fans already have suggestions for series 6 as some insist to see more than 10 episodes in a single season.

@BellaTwins Could Total Bellas season 6 (if happening) have more episodes? They're way too interesting! We need more than 10! — Resurrection (@Res3387) April 18, 2020

Total Bellas season 6: Potential start date

If Total Bellas returns for season 6, the earliest we can expect to see the new series would be in early 2021.

For instance, E! Entertainment confirmed season 4 in August 2018 which premiered in January 2019.

Appearing on The Tonight Show in June 2019, Brie and Nikki confirmed the fifth series of Total Bellas, while the actual season premiered in April 2020.

