Who is Celebrity Game Face star Von Miller's wife?











Celebrity Game Face sees Kevin Hart challenge well-known people of stardom to a variety of tasks. Von Miller recently appeared.

While Rob Gronkowski tuned in via video call with his wife, Von Miller joined in with the ‘show off your junk’ game with another guy.

This left fans wondering where his wife is – if he has one – as well as whether he is married. Some fans also wondered if Von is gay.

Reality Titbit explored the American footballer’s love life, as well as his relationship history following his Celebrity Game Face stint.

Von Miller on Celebrity Game Face

Von Miller starred on Celebrity Game Face on October 5th.

The majority of celebrities tuning in appeared with their girlfriend or partners, while Von was seen with another guy.

Some thought that the other man may have been his partner, but this is not the case for the American footballer. It is more likely they are friends.

He got well involved in finding junk around his home!

Is Von Miller married?

No, but he is thought to be in a relationship with a mystery woman.

It seems Von is keeping his love life under wraps, and has not revealed the name of his current girlfriend.

However, it’s not all kept a secret. He posted snaps of him and his new girlfriend partying on holiday to his Instagram story in January.

They had been vacationing in Cabo, but he quickly deleted them all. Her her face wasn’t revealed in any of the pictures.

Von Miller’s relationships

Von Miller was previously in a relationship with ex-fiancee and model Megan Denise, who he had been dating since 2018.

She used to work as a stripper at a club owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, in Las Vegas.

Megan revealed that she was pregnant with his child, who has since been born, and is regularly uploaded to Von’s Instagram page.

It was not a smooth break-up for Von and Megan, as she accused him of wanting her to get an abortion, which he said was “fake news”.

