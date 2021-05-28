What law program is Kim Kardashian on? KUWTK star's school explored!











Kim Kardashian has revealed that she failed the baby bar exam, as part of the four-year law program she has been studying.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, by telling them that she didn’t pass the bar exam.

She goes on to explain that she is on a four-year law program, instead of the usual three-year period that budding lawyers usually take.

So, which law program is Kim Kardashian on? And which school does she study at? Let’s find out all about the reality star’s law journey.

Kim reveals she failed bar exam

The reality star tells Khloe and Kourtney she did not pass the baby bar, which she explains those studying law take after one year.

She adds that this one is harder than the “official bar”.

Earlier, she spoke to attorney Jessica Jackson, who told Kim that she was “extremely close”, and needed a score of 560, but that she achieved a 474.

Kim says she is a failure, before revealing she studied for six weeks straight, for ten to 12 hours a day, and that it was so important for her to take this.

Her sisters share their support, with Kourtney saying their dad would be very proud of Kim for pursuing this.

Khloe then told Kim that the time that she gets taken away from her family to do this is “highly respectable”.

Which law program is Kim studying?

Kim is studying the California Law Office or Judge’s Chamber Program

The program requires applicants to complete a form called “Notice of Intent to Study in a Law Office or Judge’s Chambers” and pay an initial $158 fee.

They then have to complete additional paperwork, while $105 fees need to be paid every six months during the program.

After one year of studying law, applicants are qualified to take the First-Year Law Students’ Examination – known as the “baby bar”.

Kim revealed:

If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four year programme rather than your typical three-year programme.

The Kardashian sister reportedly passed the baby bar last year (season 20 filming completed in January 2021), meaning she can continue for three more years of study.

Where does Kim attend law school?

Kim Kardashian does not currently attend law school

She previously went to Pierce School in Los Angeles. However, Kim never actually graduated in law at the college.

This is because California, along with three other states, allows budding lawyers to pass the bar without attending law school.

Instead, they read the law or apprentice with a practicing lawyer or judge.

Kim has been working closely with attorney Jessica Jackson, and spends most of her time studying in the comfort of her own home.

