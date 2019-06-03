Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Scott Disick surprised us all when he revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he had a fully fledged fashion brand.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex shared his creation with Grandma MJ in season 16 episode 8.

MJ certainly approved of the line, as did the Kardashian’s momager, Kris Jenner.

So, here’s where to buy Talentless – Scott Disick’s clothing line he’s kept under wraps!

Where to buy Talentless in the UK

For anyone from the UK wanting to purchase ‘The Lord’ Scott Disick’s clothing line, it’s available to order online.

It doesn’t look like the brand is currently stocked in any stores in the UK just yet.

However, it was revealed in KUWTK season 16 episode 8, that people are very into Scott’s clothing line so, you never know, it could be in high demand very soon!

Can I buy Talentless in store?

Episode 8 of season 16 of KUWTK was pretty much all about Talentless.

Although, whether Scott meant to do that or not is unknown as he spent much of the episode saying that he didn’t want to push the brand onto people!

While many celebrities push their clothing brands into department stores like there’s no tomorrow, it seems that Scott’s holding back and wants to keep things online.

Talentless is not currently available in department stores such as Sears.

Where did the idea for Talentless come from?

Scott mentioned in KUWTK season 16 episode 8 that he started his fashion brand a year ago.

That probably means he got the ball rolling with his clothing line in 2017.

After a year of hard work, Scott – who went solo on his fashion venture – had a finished product to launch and hold photoshoots for.

In regard to the name ‘Talentless’, Scott said to Grandma MJ: “It’s a play on the fact that everybody’s always said that everybody that’s in the reality business has no talent!”

The brand’s tagline is ‘Authentic apparel for self-made outsiders’.

How much does Talentless clothing cost?

With a huge celebrity name like Scott Disick attached to the brand, the Talentless items are likely to be expensive.

And while Kris Jenner and all her millionaire friends love the fashion line, regular folks don’t seem too impressed with the price tag.

A Talentless T-Shirt sets you back around £38 while a hoody is around £112.

Listen… I’d love to have this hoodie but I am also actually talentless and also not lucky so I don’t have a job that allows me to pay $140 for a hoodie…. ☹️ @ScottDisick #KUWTK #talentless 💛 pic.twitter.com/ItamBbulT9 — Samantha Smith (@samannsmithh) June 3, 2019

