









Chadd Bryant is best known for his occasional appearance on E!’s Growing Up Chrisley. He often meets up with Savannah Chrisley, his close friend, and fans are now eager to find out more about his background.

A spin-off of Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley involves parents Todd and Julie, with their children Elliott, Grayson and Savannah, along with granddaughter Chloe, as they navigate family life together.

Chadd isn’t related to the well-known family, but has quickly become a fan favorite when the show airs on a Wednesday evening. Let’s get to know Savannah’s close friend better, from his job to Instagram.

Who is Chadd on Growing Up Chrisley?

Chadd is a 45-year-old celebrity stylist and realtor from Nashville. Originally, he grew up in Curtis Station, Mississippi, which he said has a population of 50 people, which he joked includes 25 members of his family.

Voted “best dressed, most wittiest and most friendliest”, Chadd was already liked by Savannah and her mom Julie, but had to work a little harder to win over Todd. After giving him a haircut, Todd had warmed up to him!

He works for Haven Hair Co alongside his job at Benchmark Realty LLC. A master stylist at Element Salon in Nashville, Chadd has trained under some of the most distinguished stylists, from New York to San Francisco.

His coloring and cutting services are often referred to as “The Chad Show”. For fans out there, Chadd offers a Cameo service where you can get a personalised video from the Growing Up Chrisley star!

Savannah’s friend is a celebrity stylist

Chadd, who was invited to Paris to be a guest with one of Europe’s largest haircare manufacturers, has a very regular celebrity client: his close friend Savannah. He has styled her hair so well that she has even taken him travelling with her!

He was going to be a bridesmaid at Savannah’s wedding before it was called off. Alongside his hairstylist job, which he has been doing in Nashville for 15 years, Chadd has been a real estate specialist at Benchmark Realty since 2020.

Having now gained adoration and trust as one of Nashville’s most sought-after celebrity stylists, Chadd previously studied at Northwest Mississippi Community College for his education.

Check out his Instagram

Chadd’s Instagram heavily features the Chrisley family, from hanging out with Elliott to chilling on a yacht with Savannah. He has also gotten emotional on his social media page, revealing he came out as gay at the age of 17.

It is also clear that family is a huge priority in Chadd’s life, often sharing pictures of his nieces and nephews, as well as his parents. And when it comes to his real estate job, he never holds back in sharing his successful sales!

