90 Day Fiancé has captivated its audience by bringing love stories, which have often found themselves wrapped in some sort of drama. Reality Titbit lists some of its most shocking ones.

Nine years on television, 90 Day Fiancé has shown the story of many international couples and their many sacrifices. Viewers of the popular show have seen plenty of drama and tears. But also a willingness to make things work out.

As long-distance relationships are being put to the test the series has brought some of its most jaw-dropping moments as couples fight for their partners or with them.

Sumit and Jenny

Despite their 30-year age difference, Sumit and Jenny fell hard for each other. However, the couple found themselves dealing with the disapproval of their parents, who considered Jenny too old for their son.

What started as a somewhat peculiar relationship, as Sumit catfished Jenny with another profile, turned into a love story, and the two were willing to fight for their love.

While the episodes showed their long relationship, such as the bumps they had to go through for their happy ending. However, their marriage sparked one of the strongest arguments in 90 Day Fiancé history after her mother disowned Summit after finding out about the news.

This caused drama between the couple. Sumit and Jenny have their relationship hanging out by a thread over feelings of Sumit not doing enough for the couple.

Don’t worry fans. they’re still together and happier than ever.

Ed and Rose (and Liz)

The love story between Big Ed and Rose didn’t have a good start. What began in a relationship of sacrifices and life-teaching lessons, ended in reproaches, arguments, and some other accusations.

The story of Rose Vega and Big Ed was not any different from the others of 90 Day Fiancé, since the couple met through social media. After he fell in love with her, Ed decided to go to the Philippines, not expecting the clash of different lifestyles.

Noticing a lack of chemistry between the two, Big Ed had second thoughts after her sister asked him for money, which deeply hurt Rose. This caused tension between the couple after she found out Ed was not looking to have any more kids.

To make a long story short, the two have broken up, and several television appearances later, neither Ed nor Rose had anything good to say about each other.

As per his current relationship with Liz Woods, Big Ed is not having his happiest time either, as drama rose between the couple, who was a step close to exchanging vows.

It seems Big Ed’s trust issues are giving second thoughts to Liz over their future, as the couple only argues whenever they’re together.

Angela and Michael

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé, Angela, and Micahel have been through a lot. They’ve had one of the most dramatic relationships in the show’s history.

The couple tied the knot in Nigeria in January 2020 but encountered delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. After being in a long-distance relationship for more than two years, Angela and Michael have more arguments than time to miss each other.

In season six, which aired in August 2021, the couple faced some major arguments after she had spent money on getting plastic surgery and weight loss surgery. Nonetheless, Angela and Michael were able to move on despite their explosive face-off.

But there’s trouble in paradise again after Angela is told Michael has been communicating with another woman behind her back. Michael later admitted to having cheated on her, putting an end to their marriage after almost three years.

However, it seems they’re back together.

Sojaboy and Kim

Sojaboy and Kim’s personalities together could cause an explosion. Although Kim has sacrificed a lot for her relationship with Usman, she has not been seeing the same actions by her fiancé.

The drama in Sojaboy’s family has caused tension between him and Kim, who was not having a great time. However, Kim continued with the idea of ​​making their relationship work and fighting against all obstacles. Still, despite his support, Kim didn’t feel the attention from her man.

Sojaboy has had big problems in the past with his loyalty, as other girls messaging him on social media have become a red flag for any of his partners.

The scenes have caused the two to yell at each other, as Kim almost calls off their wedding, leaving her engagement ring on the table.

Will they be able to move past their differences and make a life together in the US?

Yara and Jovi

Yara and Jovi might look like the perfect couple, but the two have been through some drama after he left her in Albania.

Even though the two love each other very much, their cultural differences and beliefs aren’t compatible. However, Yara and Jovi are determined to work on their relationship, as they now share a daughter.

Arguments after other arguments, Yara’s friends don’t believe Jovi is the right man for him. Jovi, who doesn’t agree with Yara going back to Ukraine, loses his temper, causing the couple to fight again.

More tension has built into their journey after Jovi and 90 Day Fiancé alum Andrei Castravet get into a physical fight over disagreements. This causes an uncomfortable scene for Yara, who watches in disbelief.