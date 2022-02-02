Corbin Bleu is proof you don’t need to be 6ft to perform the Dirty Dancing lift











Corbin Bleu is known for his moves on High School Musical and, of course, his success on Dancing With The Stars. Now, he’s bringing those skills to FOX‘s new show The Real Dirty Dancing…

The reality competition sees a host of celebrities try to get their groove on, by partnering up and attempting to re-create classic scenes from the original film – including the legendary lift.

For those who have already seen the iconic movie (if you haven’t, where have you been?!), you’ll know that the well-known Dirty Dancing lift requires some serious muscle, balance and height.

So when Corbin showcased his moves on the first episode, many began to question just how tall he is.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney+

Corbin Bleu’s height

Corbin Bleu may not be over 6 foot, but he showed that he can definitely do a lift or two on The Real Dirty Dancing. In fact, the actor and dancer is 5 ft 9, proving that you don’t need to be a certain height to do the lift.

Okay, so he may have had the help of co-stars Howie Borough, Tyler Cameron, and Antonio Gates when lifting Cat Cora, when they reconducted that water scene where Johnny lifts Baby in the air.

However, Corbin showed his strengths even more when he lifted Cat – who revealed on the show that she has never danced before – into the air during their dance in The Barn.

So, let’s forget the stigma that height has any kind of influence on whether that lift can be done!

just found out that seungkwan and dino have the same height as corbin bleu and that they're 1cm taller than zac efron and 4 cm taller than lucas grabeel 👀@pledis_17 — coke zero can't calm me down 💋 (@sebongtomii) May 23, 2021

FOX fans react to Corbin’s moves: Spoilers

When Corbin joined The Real Dirty Dancing line-up, viewers had already pinned their high hopes on him as becoming the potential winner of the new FOX show. He was paired with Cat during the first episode.

A fan wrote to him on Twitter: “I honestly thought you were going to win this round. You deserved it. Rooting for you anyway cause you’re SO talented it’s crazy.“

Another said: “Corbin honestly deserved to win, he was amazing. #TheRealDirtyDancing.”

“I still think Corbin is the best Johnny. He brings everything to his character. @corbinbleu hopefully next week @FOXTV #therealdirtydancing this got me hyped up”, a viewer reacted.

Of course Corbin was gonna rock it #TheRealDirtyDancing — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) February 2, 2022

Okay Corbin and Cat 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 well done #TheRealDirtyDancing — ʂąཞąɧ (@torontosarah) February 2, 2022

His previous dancing stints

Corbin is no stranger to dance, from his character as Chad on High School Musical, to landing second place on Dancing with the Stars Season 17. The dancer’s song “I Don’t Dance” ironically landed in the Top 70 of the Billboard Hot 100.

He is actually trained in dancing at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York as a theater major.

Corbin has also had his fair share of theatre performances, where he has practised his skills even more. He first made his Broadway stage debut in 2010 as the lead character Usnavi in musical In the Heights.

