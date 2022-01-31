Erin and Ben Napier are the perfect presenting duo despite height difference











Erin and Ben Napier are just a normal married couple, but they have elevated their relationship to a whole new level of bricks: by co-hosting HGTV’s Home Town. Basically, they are the perfect presenting duo.

Putting love aside, the co-hosts show clients how to transform their homes, from bleak to blindingly beautiful places to live. Along the way, we get to catch glimpses of their family life as parents.

The popular duo have now become firm favorites on the show, and fans cannot imagine Home Town without them at the forefront. Despite their height difference, their co-hosting stardom just makes sense…

Ben and Erin Napier’s height

Ben has always towered above Erin, and been the taller person in their relationship. Over the years, they have basically watched each other grow from university students to full-time renovators.

But for those viewers wondering just how different their heights are, Erin is 5 ft 5, while Ben stands at a significant 6 ft 6 and 300 pounds. So, you don’t even need to see them next to each other to imagine how much taller he is!

Erin reaches Ben’s shoulder level, which is perfect when it comes to renovating homes. Ben can reach all of the higher points, such as adding in wooden shelves, while Erin can get to work on the graphic and visual elements lower down.

Their shared love for renovation

Ben and Erin actually started out in fairly different industries, with hers in graphic design, while he worked in ministry and history. However, he quickly developed a passion for woodworking, which made total sense.

Together, they offer the perfect balance when it comes to home renovating. Visually, Erin’s talents are at hand, while Ben usually spends his time in his workshop creating sturdy pieces of furniture.

Laurel Mercantile Co. & Scotsman Co. flagship store is their store, where they both evenly contribute their talents. In 2018, the group expanded with a second location in Laurel with the added Scotsman General Store & Ben’s Woodshop.

Featuring Ben’s handmade woodworkings and gentlemen’s workwear, the store also has hip apparel, rustic furniture, and home accessories available for customers. Basically, it’s a haven for anyone interested in interior design.

From HGTV to parenthood

Erin and Ben Napier have a very impressive resume, from hitting HGTV screens to now looking after two daughters Mae and four-year-old girl Helen. They welcomed Mae into the world on May 28th 2021.

The married couple first came to fame – before parenthood – back in 2016, when Home Town began airing on the network. Ever since, they have remained firm fan favorites.

Having renovated houses in the historic district of Laurel, Mississippi, for work, they were featured in Southern Weddings magazine. Over on the publication’s Instagram page, they were contacted by HGTV.

They first met while they were students at the University of Mississippi and were married in 2008, just eight years before they officially showed the world their renovation work.

