EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul's Drag Race star Anubis spills all on 'departing' from drag













Anubis Finch star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 has released her debut single titled ‘Wonderland’. An absolute bop, it gives us such a fabulous insight into her whacky and colourful style of drag and we’re absolutely obsessed.

Anubis originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 last year and has gone on to curate a large following who has shown her nothing but support since her elimination that unfortunately happened rather early in the competition.

Reality Titbit had the chance to sit down with Anubis. We spoke to the queen about the launch of her debut single and her life after competing on a global stage in front of RuPaul Charles.

Anubis took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3

BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

Anubis believes ‘Wonderland’ is the next chapter

Senior social editor Ryan Wilks sat down with Anubis and spoke through the creation process of the brand new single. When asking Anubis how it all fell into place, she had a lot to say and told us:

I wanted to release some kind of music after Drag Race, as that is what I’ve been doing for the last decade in my career pre and post Drag Race. I definitely wanted to release something that was very me and was obviously inspired by Lady Gaga, Sia Furler, Paloma Faith and Aurora and all these artists that I’ve grew up listening to that have creatively inspired me to do what I love.

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Speaking on the writing process and the inspirations that helped form the masterpiece that is Wonderland, Anubis was open in telling us that she is inspired by her grandmother. She continued:

Among the artists that I mentioned, my musical inspiration really comes from the root of my Nan. She’s in a choir and I grew up kind of performing for my family members, kind of creating like little show tickets for them to come and view my mini shows that I would create in the living room.

“I’d always be listening to jazz and old jazz singers like Billy Holiday, Donna Washington, Connie Francis, Ella Fitzgerald. That’s how I kind of grew up is with all these old musical influences around me.”

“My unique stylings for music are a big kind of combination of all the artists that I grew up admiring when I was younger and they all expressed themselves in a way that I don’t think I was allowed to as a kid.”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Anubis is ‘departing’ from the world of drag

After the release of ‘Wonderland’ it’s safe to say we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for Anubis. Ryan asked Anubis if we could expect an album or an EP to follow on from the debut single to which she teased a bunch of exciting collaborations.

“I am kind of departing from drag. I no longer recognise myself as a drag queen, it’s not really the label I want to give myself I’m much more comfortable with wanting to be an artist and putting my work out there in a more kind of musical and artistic way.

“It’s definitely the start of a new chapter for me, for sure! There’s definitely gonna be more music coming. I’m currently writing with some really amazing people that I annoyingly can’t show who they are.

Anubis has several collaborations on the way

Anubis teased that she is working with several known artists on music. She told us:

I have several collaborations with other incredible artists and Queens coming out later in the year, some of which you will know, and you’ll all be gagged by and some of which you will not believe that I am working with them. It’s a first for any Drag Race girl across any franchise.

We were desperate to ask Anubis if we could expect a music video for Wonderland as the visuals and artwork for the single take us into an otherworldly place. Anubis revealed to us that the music video is coming “very soon” – eek!

She said: “I can announce that there will be a music video coming for Wonderland and it’ll be dropping very, very soon. So keep your eyes peeled on my Instagram, and also over on my YouTube channel.”

‘Wonderland’ is available to purchase and stream on all music platforms now

Image: Anubis

Anubis spills on her biggest achievements since Drag Race

Anubis has gone from strength to strength since appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3. She has acquired a huge following after showcasing looks she would have worn on the show while appearing at shows across the UK.

When asking Anubis about her achievements, she seriously impressed and told us:

My biggest achievement thus far would be my one woman UK tour. It was incredible and it was a sell-out success, which was absolutely flattering and gobsmacking. I think my fan base isn’t as big as other Queens from the franchise, but that doesn’t matter to me as every single person that follows me, I absolutely respect and admire.

She added: “I’m so grateful for my fans, as the old Lady Gaga phrase says, there could be a hundred people in the room, but only what I need to believe in you, and that is genuinely how I feel with my fans. You know, I know it’s a bit of a take meme on social media, but it’s only 77,000 of us on Instagram.”

‘Wonderland’ is out now

Image: Anubis

‘My elimination knocked my confidence’

Anubis‘ run on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was short by sweet as she was eliminated in episode one by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and extra special guest judge Matt Lucas.

Fans of the Brighton born drag star have shown nothing but support of her run on the show since her elimination last year and have been desperate to see her return to their screens on an All Stars spin off.

Speaking on her elimination Anubis spoke out in regards to how she felt after the episode aired and how is knocked her confidence.

“It did really knock my confidence. In fact, I would say the aftermath of the show and having to almost prove my talent and prove my worth and prove my skill 10 times harder than everyone else because of the placement of the show”

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“It’s something that I’m still fighting to this day to be heard, and be taken just as seriously and be seen in the same light. I do think it really did not my confidence, but I think it equally gave me that drive and the willpower and determination that I’ve had throughout my life to prove people wrong and say, do you know what I can do this?”

“I would say, you know, it’s not all riches in fame. It is a tough old ride and that’s what people don’t want to hear. They wanna live the fantasy and you know, and it can be really tough.

“We might have a, a blue tick on, on social media and, and a large fan base, but you know, we get so much anxiety and pressure and stress just as much as the next girl, you know?”

Anubis would be open to return to All Stars

After Anubis’ early departure from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3, fans have been campaigning and rallying around her to try and catch TV bosses eyes to invite appear on a future All Stars season. Upon asking Anubis if she would be open to return to the competition she seemed open to receiving an invite.

“I think I would, yes. It would take me a while to process that, but I think if Ru gave me that call and she said, look, here’s a second chance. I’d love to see what you can do this time around with a bit more money, a bit more knowledge, a bit more experience and a bit more drive. I would definitely take the plunge.”

“Hopefully not the plunger. I don’t wanna get blocked. Um, mind you RuPaul’s probably already blocked me on social media. No, of course she hasn’t. I would be down for returning. It would be a long consideration process, but I would love to come back to Drag Race and do all the challenges that I didn’t get a chance to do the first time round.”

