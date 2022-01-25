Move over reality TV, Darcey and Stacey are Doing It Big on the music scene











Darcey and Stacey are the well-known twins of TLC, who often go Big on everything. From hair extensions to plastic surgery, there’s never anything they fall short of – including their new song.

Move over reality TV, as the Silva sisters are now practising their vocal chords. The recent episode of Darcey & Stacey saw them remind us of their track ‘Doing it Big’, which was first heard on 90 Day Fiance: Bares All in October 2021.

Now, they’ve brought the song onto their new show, which is all part of their plan to become even more successful. Hoping to expand their House of Eleven clothing brand to a global level is another one of their goals.

TLC: Darcey and Stacey’s hair extensions drama explained

What is Darcey and Stacey’s new song?

Darcey and Stacey’s new track is called ‘Doing it Big’, which includes lyrics like “pop pop fizz” and lots of “uh uh uh” sounds. The opening line is: “Every time we do it, yeah, we do it so big.”

A later lyric says: “Bottles all around, yeah we pop pop fizz.” They first introduced the brand new song in October 2021, during an 90 Day Fiance: Bares All episode.

It looks like the entire track is a hint at what’s to come from the Silva twins, from their House of Eleven brand to music. As reported by Yahoo, Darcey teased: “We’re launching it big, we’re doing it big just like our song.”

One fan jokingly said the song would be their ring back tone for scams and telemarketers.

This…is…BIG! 🎶 Darcey and Stacey debut their brand new song on an all new episode of #90DayFiance: Bares All, now streaming on @discoveryplus! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ueBr5RkQ5a — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 10, 2021

Can you download ‘Doing it Big’?

No, ‘Doing it Big’ is not currently available for download. We had a look on Spotify and YouTube for download options, and zilch. However, if you want to give the song a listen, you can just play this Facebook video (on loop if you like).

This doesn’t mean to say that the song won’t be released onto more streaming platforms in the future. But as it has been three months since the Silva sisters sang a tune, it doesn’t look like the track was popular enough.

They have only just brought ‘Doing it Big’ onto Darcey & Stacey though, hinting that the song could be just the start for a potential upcoming music career.

The music track may not have got many likes, but it did gain enough attention to become a Reddit discussion.

It sounds like the song from the Tell All #darceyandstacey #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/WtwiN7Q5JD — 90 Day Gossip Girl 🍵🐸 (@RealiteaTV1) January 25, 2022

NET WORTH: How did Darcey and Stacey make their money?

Their House of Eleven brand explored

With a Miami Swim Week showing and “huge new collabs”, Darcey and Stacey’s House of Eleven brand appears to be hitting some milestones. They launched the company in memory of their late brother Michael Silva.

During Season 3 of their TLC reality show, they seem to be more motivated than ever to take the company global. Stacey detailed that they are “not going to stop” when it comes to the brand, while Darcey added:

We’re expanding into home goods, beauty, women and men’s fashions. We’re really excited for it. We’ve done many fashion shows in the past. We’re really excited for what the future holds.

Following their “spiritual” journey to Turkey to get more plastic surgery, Darcey and Stacey believe they had an awakening. Ever since, their drive to reach new successes – such as releasing a new song – has been at an all-time high.

