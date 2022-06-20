











It’s been over two decades since Jackass first aired on MTV. Although the hit show captivated and tickled audiences across the world, some tragedies have unfolded following deaths amongst the Jackass cast.

Despite the adrenaline when cameras are rolling, the cast of Jackass have also had to mourn the loss of one of their cast members after a sudden death.

11 years ago Jackass star Ryan Dunn sadly died alongside production assisstant Zacahary Hartwell. Another tragedy followed with Stevie Lee in 2020.

The stars of the movie dedicated their latest Jackass film to Ryan in his memory.

Photo by J. Strauss/FilmMagic

Patty Perez

Patty Parez was known for playing the role of Goddess Patty in one sketch. TMZ confirmed the news that the 57-year-old passed away on September 11, 2021, after battling diabetes. She is now survived by her only daughter, Priscilla, and her three sons, Joe, Richard, and Gabriel.

Her daughter revealed Patty had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes since she was born. Patty was on treatment for all these years before she passed away. As per the reports, her kidneys failed as she struggled with her health and weight.

Stevie Lee

Stevie Lee, star of 'Jackass,' has died unexpectedly at his house. He was 54 years old. RIP 🙏🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/xz3d07YkHD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 12, 2020

Stevie Lee Richardson, also known as the “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” not only appeared in the film Jackass 3D but also in the TV show American Horror Story. He was also a professional pro wrestler.

According to Deadline, he passed away at the age of 54 under unknown circumstances in his sleep on September 9, 2020. His death had a great impact on the wrestling community, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of “Puppet.”

Rip Taylor

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The King of Confetti, as Rip Taylor referred himself, was born on January 13, 1931, in Washington DC. His name was Charles Elmer Taylor Junior. Known and praised for his bubbly attitude and iconic mustache, his nickname as The King Confetti came after the habit of his wild entrances with confetti.

He appeared in the first three Jackass movies, but there was more on his curriculum. Being a well-known comedian, he won the hearts of many and even a Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Taylor tragically passed away after suffering a seizure at the age of 84. His confirmed cause of death was congestive heart failure on October 6, 2019.

Ryan Dunn and Zachary Hartwell

Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

11 years ago, the cast of Jackass lost one of its most iconic members, Ryan Dunn. The well-known Jackass star was only 34 years old at the time of his death. He fatally crashed into a tree while drunk driving his Porche on June 20, 2011. Ryan was accompanied by an assistant producer from Jackass Two, Zachary Hartwell. The 29-year-old also lost his life on the scene.

A few hours prior to the accident, Ryan posted a picture of the two drinking in West Chester Bar. As reported by Soap Dirt, the police report revealed that the car was going 132-140 mph.

Jackass Forever, the latest instalment of the series of movies released in 2022, featured a tribute to Dunn. The stars dedicated the movie to their friend and former castmate.