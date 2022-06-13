











As the Kardashian family built huge empires and became a household name, several companies were established – but some have been ‘forgotten’.

SKIMS, Poosh, Good American, the Jenner duo’s Kylie Cosmetics, 818 Tequila, you name it. The Kardashian sister clan have a string of successful companies.

However, before the siblings took over the world and their names became a trademark, they travelled through several other business ventures. Some of them you may not have heard of, or even forgot they existed.

MORE: Inside Kim Kardashian’s huge Billionaire net worth

5. Khroma Beauty / Kardashian Beauty

Screenshot from Tati’s YouTube account: KARDASHIAN BEAUTY … Yikes! / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rlQ1-ASa4o

Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim were the first sister-clan in the family to dip their toes into the beauty industry.

Kardashian Beauty was offering a range of different products, from lashes to make-up palettes. The unique thing about each product was the three different versions were released to follow the tastes of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé. The Kardashian products were also way more affordable back then compared to newer companies.

Even though their brand kicked off strong, the interest of fans quickly died down. According to Fashionista, “the brand was pulled off from shelves when it was a hit with multiple lawsuits for copyright infringement.”

Beyond Infinity | Official Trailer | Disney+

Facing a lawsuit for stealing the name make-up brand Kroma Makeup, the sisters renewed their brand by switching it up to Kardashian Beauty. Sounds more like them, right? The Kardashian sisters were cleared of the allegations of copyright infringement, writes Hollywood Reporter.

As of today, Kardashian Beauty is no longer in operation. However, some of its products are still available to purchase through sites like Amazon.

4. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

Screenshot from Dory003’s YouTube account: MEETING KIM KARDASHIAN | Kim Kardashian: Hollywood Walkthrough Part 1 / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhizrsqMV8A&list=PL9aL0Ok5sssdvvr2vC-u16Spq8mJGsrWp

Arguably one of the most iconic out of all the Kardashian companies.

Kim’s mobile videogame Kim Kardashian: Hollywood became a sensation as millions of fans were able to get a taste of what it was like to live a life as an A-list celebrity. In a virtual word, it gave followers the opportunity to become their favourite reality TV star’s best friend.

Throughout the game, fans had to pass on to the next level to gain “more fans” and become Hollywood stars. Although it was initially free to play, Kim added exclusive options that fans could purchase.

As per Cosmopolitan, the game was reportedly downloaded 45 million times and made a whopping revenue of $160 million. Years after the game lost the interest of fans, the 41-year-old stopped making updates for the game and focused on her other business ventures. Nonetheless, until this day, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is still available to download on iOs and Android.

MORE: As if this cold dessert makes Kim totally steamy for Pete Davidson

3. Kardashian Kard

Screenshot from CBS’s YouTube account: Prepaid Kardashian Kard Fees Outrageous / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm13SeAmr-c

Launched by the sister’s previous company corporation, Dash Dolls, the three reality TV stars launched their very owned pre-paid card. It allowed up to a maximum amount of $250,000 in the bank account.

The card had a photo of the three sisters and cost $99.95 in fees to use the card for a year. One of its most controversial fees was to charge $1 if the cardholder tried to spend money with the card and it was declined.

Weeks after its release, CBS News reported that the Kardashian Kard pulled off the market as Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé faced heavy criticism for targeting young fans.

2. Kimoji

Screenshot from New You Media’s YouTube account: Kim Kardashian Releases ‘Kimoji’ App / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j86l7SfUNbQ

Stickers, GIFS, and emojis are a big thing when it comes to texting, even today. However, Kim joined the trend as one of the very first celebrities to come up with her very own list of emojis. The smartphone app allowed users to receive exclusive Kimojis to use in their everyday text messages.

Many other Hollywood celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Amber Rose, Steph Curry, and even Hilary Clinton joined the emoji trend. As per Fortune, Kim was earning $1 per minute as the app had received 9,000 downloads per second.

Despite its high success, constant updates, and revenue, Kim was facing a lawsuit with her co-partner David Liebensohn. She had been accused of ripping him off financially. However, The Blast reported that in April 2020 the beauty mogul bagged $400,000 after winning the legal battle.

MORE: Kim K releases a nine-step skincare routine on launch of her brand SKKN

1. KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

It’s not the first time that Kim Kardashian has gotten herself into the world of beauty and cosmetics. Nonetheless, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance seemed to have been the start of her successful empire.

The beauty mogul first released her perfume name after herself, Kim Kardashian, in a collaboration with Lighthouse Beauty. She then went on to release different scents of Kim Kardashian: Pure Honey, Gold, Glam, and many more.

However, as her popularity had immensely grown, her businesses started to soar as well. Named after her initials and her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West, Kim build her own makeup cosmetics and her own set of perfumes.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

Founded in 2017, the beauty mogul became a millionaire. The success that the two brands had brought her offered an extensive range of different products for all skin types, skin colours, and scent preferences.

Four years later in 2021, the brand decided to shut its operation temporarily. Kim wanted to rebrand the products and name amid her divorce from Kanye West which made her drop the “W”. As of today, there are still no signs of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance’s comeback anytime soon. It joins the list of other Kardashian companies nobody talks about anymore.

A new brand to join the list of Kardashian companies

The 41-year-old beauty mogul is soon to release her very own skin-care brand, SKKN.

The luxurious brand is releasing nine items in the product line, with the total for the set coming out as just under $600.

“When I started doing fragrance and I would test our my fragrances, and I’d go in a room or in an elevator, and people would ask what I was wearing – that was the best compliment in the whole wide world,” she said on her SKKN’s Instagram account.

The star has been working on the product formulations for a year, in an effort to provide fans her complete skincare process.