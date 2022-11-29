The Kardashians have been in the spotlight for more than a decade. As they have appeared on television, the members of the squad have come up with adorable nicknames to call each other – did you know all of these Kardashian pet names?

Ever wondered what The Kardashians call each other? Fans might have noticed the reality stars using different nicknames to address each other on social media, as well as during the episodes of KUTWK or The Kardashians.

If Keeping Up with all the six children and 12 grandchildren’s names wasn’t enough, wait until you find out about their nicknames.

Kris Jenner

As the Kardashian matriarch and the grandmother of 12 children, Kris didn’t like the way Grandma sounded – so like she always does, she changes things when she doesn’t like them.

In an interview with People back in 2013, she said: “They call me Lovey, and [Caitlyn] is Grandpa. At first, I was Grandma, and all of a sudden I didn’t like the way that sounded, my mum had a friend called Lovey, and I thought that was the cutest name.”

Of course, after Caitlyn’s transition, her nickname from her grandkids has also changed. As reported by Radar, the 73-year-old goes by Grams, Grandma C “or something along those lines”.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney has kept it simple and shortened her name to ‘Kourt’.

The older sister doesn’t seem to have a nickname, but between her and Khloé, they refer to themselves as Jane and Suzanne from the 1989 comedy film Troop Beverly Hills.

However, her daughter Penelope’s nickname might have had something to do with the name of her lifestyle brand website. The 10-year-old has been called ‘Poosh’ by her mother ever since she was little.

Fans also call the little one just ‘P’ sometimes.

Kim Kardashian

Not only does Khloé call her sister Kim, ‘Keeks’, but another of her favorite nicknames is ‘Joge’. During a Twitter Q&A in 2011, the reality star revealed the meaning behind her particular and unusual nickname.

It turns out that ‘Joge’ comes from a nickname their late father Robert Kardashian Sr used to call her, though she doesn’t know the meaning of it. Another of his nicknames for his daughter was ‘Kimbo’.

Durante an episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner shows off her phone conversations with her daughters, where Kim’s contact number is saved under ‘Kimbo 2022’.

As to her daugther North, the eldest of the Kardashian-West clan, she has been referred to as ‘Nori’ or ‘Northie’ both on Instagram and in episodes of KUWTK.

Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashians — Khloé and Kim embark on a much-needed girls trip to Miami (Courtesy of Hulu)

Khloé has always been called Koko by her family and friends. Not only does it sound cute, but it has sort of become a staple name after more than ten years in the spotlight.

Although her sisters have been also using her name ‘Koko’ to address her on social media or in person, in 2020 when she celebrated her 36th birthday, her nickname became clear to fans after a big display of pink balloons spelled the name.

Not only that, but Kris also calls her little sister ‘Kokes’ shortening ‘Koko’.

As per Khloé’s children, so far, only True’s nickname seems to be known among fans, who discovered that she and auntie Kim refer to True as ‘TuTu’ on social media.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Hulu/Disney Plus

In the list of the Kardashian nicknames, the Jenners have also taken part in it.

In fact, Kendall might be the family member with the most nicknames. As her name is easy to play with, her family members and closest friends have come up with different nicknames for the supermodel.

“It depends like what your relationship is with me,” she told ABC News. “Some people call me ‘Ken’, some people call me ‘Kenny’. ‘Kenya’ is a big one, ‘Killa’, those are it.”

During Kendall’s 24th birthday, Kim took to Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to her younger sister with a throwback photo of the two of them. In the message, Kim addressed her as ‘Kenny’ hinting at her nickname among her family.

Kylie Jenner

Screenshot from The Kardashians courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

Kylie might be the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to not have a fixed nickname, though the reality star is called ‘Ky’ by her sisters, friends, and even her followers.

According to Daily Times, the 25-year-old revealed through Instagram stories a nickname she had been given by her daughter, Stormi, which was ‘Mother Goose’ – That’s an interesting one.

However, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis have quite a few nicknames for their four-year-old daughter. In a Q&A video for GQ, the pair shared a few of them: Storm, StormStorm, Burrito, and Peanut.

During her first birthday, Aunt Kendall called her “sweet, little noodle”… Isn’t that just the cutest thing?

