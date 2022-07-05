











Somewhat of an American Idol herself, Katy Perry is arguably one of the nation’s sweethearts. However, she has also had bad luck when it comes to failed relationships in the past. But, Katy Perry’s romance with Orlando Bloom is like a fairytale out of a storybook.

Who would’ve thought that a celebrity like Katy Perry could be dumped via text message? Well, it happened. After her whirlwind relationship with Brit Russell Brand, things didn’t turn out the way they hoped.

The singer has finally found her special person and is just as happy to have her Teenage Dream all over again.

Before loved ‘bloomed’ with Orlando, she married Russell Brand

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Russell Brand and Katy Perry met for the first time at the MTV VMA’s in 2008. Let’s not forget that it was a crucial time for Katy’s career, as her second album was still a major success at the time. Does ‘I Kissed a Girl‘ ring any bell?

Naturally, the American Idol judge was enjoying herself on the night out. However, she and Russell locked eyes when they first met in 2008 and then again the following year at the same awards show.

A month later, the singer and the English comedian made their relationship official, just to announce that the two would be taking their love to the altar three months later.

Katy Perry was ‘dumped by Russell Brand via text message’

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage

Despite tying the knot in 2010, both celebrities announces they would be separating 14 months after saying “I do”, citing that the reason for their divorce came after “irreconcilable differences”.

However, the Roar singer later revealed that it actually didn’t come from her end. She said Russell was the one who dumped her via text message on New Year’s Eve.

She told US Vogue: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011.”

A text message divorce? Yikes! The singer revealed during that time, she was constantly on the road performing. To add she claimed Russell at the time had not been able to “handle equalness”.

A rebound guy fling

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

After officially being a single lady and back on the market, the Hot N Cold hitmaker was linked with none other than Robert Ackroyd from Florence + The Machine.

Their fling began at Coachella, fresh from her divorce from Russell. Dancing along with the hundreds of artists that sang during the 12-hour festival in the middle of the desert, she found herself spending two weeks with Rob.

However, as per E! News, it was allegedly never the singer’s intention to go back into another serious relationship.

“She likes him a lot, but it was just a distraction. It was very short-lived, she’s still dealing with getting over her marriage and it’s going to take her a while to truly be able to trust anyone again,” an insider claimed to E! News.

Life since meeting Orlando Bloom

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

After Rob Ackroyd, Katy was linked with John Mayer for a few months. However, her life completely changed once she crossed paths with Orlando Bloom. Not a comedian, a guitarist, or a singer, but an actor.

Both A-listers met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 and things immediately clicked between the two. Nonetheless, after they began dating the couple called it quits a year later, just to end up getting back together.

Orlando and Katy announced their engagement after he got down on one knee and proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Things seemed to be going in the right way for both celebrities as they then shared the happy news they were expecting.

Six years together and with a beautiful daughter, the lovebirds are in no rush of exchanging vows. In fact, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding when the covid-19 pandemic began.

Although most of Katy’s Instagram is for work purposes – photo shoots and exclusive behind the scenes clips from American Idol, she does sometimes show more of her family life.

Including an adorable tribute to her husband on his 45th birthday where she called Orlando an ‘unwavering anchor’.

Don’t worry, Katy and Orlando’s love has gone from strength to strength, and fans are loving them together.