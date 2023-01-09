Lisa Rinna has caused a lot of drama during her eight-year run in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. There might’ve been moments of drama and arguments, but Lisa has also had moments of gratitude, laughter, and life-changing scenes.

Since Lisa debuted as an official Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress has been in numerous on-and-off-camera arguments. Although the star began with the support of many viewers, her fame slowly progressed to being labeled “the biggest bully in Hollywood”.

Last week, news broke on her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After eight years and eight seasons, Lisa Rinna left her legacy ion the series.

Reality Titbit has gathered some of Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH scenes as the star announced her departure from what has become her “longest job held in her 35-year career”.

Lisa’s row with Kim Richards in Amsterdam

What a trip to Amsterdam, and what a start to Lisa’s debut in the series.

Their argument began after Lisa questioned the sobriety of Kyle Richards’ sister Kim while the housewives were dining at a restaurant. However, the star did not appreciate her comment and instead turned the conversation to focus on Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

“Let’s talk about the husband,” she said inciting the table to talk about the personal subject. Moments later, Lisa went on a rampage and began yelling at Richards, as the star hurled a drink in her face and smashed a wine glass on the table as the housewives watched in shock.

While this might’ve been one of Lisa and Kim’s most intense fights, it didn’t stop the two from having many other arguments before Kyle’s sister left the show after season five.

Accusing Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen syndrome

Viewers who have been following the show since its start, many might have realized that Yolanda Hadid had her ride on the series. Yes, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mother.

The former supermodel revealed her Lyme diagnosis in 2012, coinciding with her first season on RHOBH. However, Rinna wasn’t buying her illness and instead accused her of faking it for sympathy, claiming she had Munchausen syndrome.

Nonetheless, Yolanda defended herself by confronting Rinna. She called her out for having chosen to ‘label her’ as she did with previous cast members.

“You put it out in the universe, and that sucks,” Hadid told her. “You labeled Kim last year, you labeled Brandi, and now you’re labeling me.”

Lisa apologized to the model, citing when she accused Yolanda of having Munchausen syndrome as one of her mistakes in her longtime run in the show.

Being labeled as “the biggest bully in Hollywood”

During the season 12 reunion of RHOBH, Kathy Hilton labeled her co-star as ‘the biggest bully in Hollywood’.

The heated discussion same after the girls were on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Despite the Housewives enjoying a time off, things started to go downhill after the stars began discussing their disagreements on the show.

Kathy and Lisa’s ongoing feud built up as Lisa claimed she was ranting about other women, which led to Hilton clapping back at her comments.

“You’ve had problems with everybody – with Camille Grammer,” Hilton told her at the time. “I mean, the list can go on and on… And then saying that you’ve been bullied?”

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” she alleged.

Lisa simply replied: “Is that right?… Wow, this is so sad.”

Kyle Richards defends her sister against Lisa

Not only did Lisa have an altercation with Kim Richards, but also with her sister, Kyle, a beloved cast member in the Real Housewives community.

Throughout the seasons, viewers have seen a close friendship between Kyle and Lisa. However, the drama and tension in Beverly Hills affected their relationship.

Speaking to E! News, the 53-year-old said their relationship was strained, and things between the two had gone downhill since her RHOBH reunion in December 2022.

This comes after the Halloween Ends actress had enough of Rinna and backed up her co-star Kathy, who is also her step-sister.

The actress claimed she was bringing on the unnecessary drama by “creating and inventing things” leading to a “very damaging” outcome.

Coping with her mom’s death

Lisa’s mother, Lois, died at age 93 on November 2021 after suffering a stroke. The star had a close relationship with her mother. The news was first reported by her daughter Amelia Gray, who took to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time… I love you so much my Lolo,” she captioned. “You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me… You were my best friend.”

“My strength, My rock. My everything,” she added. Lisa also left a comment underneath, adding, “Heaven has a new angel.”

Lois’ death affected Lisa, who viewers saw devastated during various episodes of RHOBH. Throughout the years, Lois made occasional appearances on the show.

One of her last appearances was during her 93rd birthday celebration after the two could not see each other for a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

