Mikey Day's riches are as sweet as his 'Is It Cake' Netflix debut













Mikey Day is fronting Netflix’s latest mouth-drooling series, Is It Cake. If you can bear to forget about the yummy treats for a second, we found out just how sweet the presenter’s wallet is… and it’s filled to the brim.

Baking in the hopes of a financial return, skilled cake artists create mouth-watering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more during the cake contest. Mikey doesn’t take part, leaving fans keen to find out his net worth.

Known for being a regular Saturday Night Live star, Mikey has swapped writing comedy stunts for tasting hyper-realistic bakes made by Netflix contestants. He is more than successful than ever, and we have the recipe to prove it.

Mikey Day’s TV and acting career

Best known for starring on SNL, he first joined the show as a writer in its 39th season, became a featured player in its 42nd, and was promoted to a repertory player five years after his initial appearance.

However, before his TV success, Mikey was a bartender. He went from pouring pints to comedic sketches for monthly assemblies and made the theme for his homecoming “Batman” back at college.

With a degree in theater, the star first began his career with the Groundlings, a Los Angeles-based improvisational theater group. Both Mikey and Michael Naughton wrote and co-starred in David Blaine Street Magi.

It wasn’t long before Mikey was a star in NBC’s Kath & Kim remake in 2009, wrote for and co-produced the Cartoon Network show Incredible Crew in 2013 and wrote for Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken just one year later.

The rest is history, as he is now a writer on Home Alone‘s most recent film Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney, fronting Netflix show Is It Cake and even has a remake of SpaceCamp produced by Walt Disney Pictures in the works!

Is It Cake host’s net worth

Mikey Day is now worth $3 million following years of TV and writing fame. Besties with SNL co-star Pete Davidson, he is thought to make between $15,000 and $25,000 per episode he appears on, meaning a potential $500,000 per year.

He’s done a whole host of celebrity impressions, but has brought back his own characters throughout the show. This includes Greg Duncan, one half of a couple whose forays into spicing up their sex life, and unintelligent kid Josh.

One of his most famous sketches saw Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins. Mikey played one of two dancing skeletons in the sketch, which went viral in 2016. He later reprised the role for The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special.

Mikey has a lowkey lifestyle

Mikey may be worth millions, but he’s just as down to earth as his previous bartending self. From helping his 89K followers get a free pint, to having downtime with his son, money really isn’t his main priority.

Family comes first for the Netflix host, no matter how much dollar he makes. Considering a hand sanitizer is the best birthday gift he has ever received, followed by Super Mario Bros 3, he really isn’t one for flashy cars and fame.

When he isn’t busy writing comedy sketches and filming for shows, he focuses on his relationship with actress Paula Christensen, who he shares a ten-year-old son with.

