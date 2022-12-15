Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and Reign Disick, the duo’s youngest son, were both raised in the spotlight. That means that the brothers have had a lot of their iconic moments captured on camera.

Another thing they have in common is the boys were both born on December 14 but are five years apart. Mason turned 13 years old yesterday and Reign is now eight-years-old.

In honor of the birthday boys, let’s take a look back at some of their best moments.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Reign Disick flips off paparazzi in a viral moment

The tot went viral when he brought out a middle finger for the paparazzi while out with his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker. Reign stared directly at the cameras, and confidently flipped off the photographers.

During an outing in Calabasas with Kravis, seven-year-old Reign whipped out his middle finger. Neither Kourt nor Travis appeared aware of his behavior as they held hands in the street.

Hilariously, this isn’t the first time he has been caught being cheeky to the paps. Back in October 2019, he went viral for swearing at cameras during a trip to Armenia to meet the president.

Then, another clip went viral on social media of Reign showing paparazzi what he’s made of. In the first few seconds of the video, Kim left a restaurant in L.A. with her son Saint. Kourtney followed behind with her daughter Penelope, and a nanny was seen holding Reign.

Reign was four-years-old at the time, and with his arms around his nanny’s back, he sneakily flashed a middle finger.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Reign’s most hilarious moments on The Kardashians

Reign rarely appears on The Kardashians but when the family was getting ready for their Los Angeles premiere, he made an appearance. When the mom of three was getting ready for the event she was talking to the cameras before being interrupted by her son. Reign ran into the room and shouted: “Big Daddy’s back to town!”

Kourtney then asked: “Big Daddy is back?”

Her son replied: “Yes! And I’m Big Daddy!”

Kourtney chuckled and remarked: “Really? It’s gonna be a fun day!”

Reign attended the event and on the way to pick up his stepdad, Travis Barker, Reign asked: “Mum, why is there cameras? I’m confused.”

Kourtney told him: “It’s our show baby.” To which he hilariously replied: “And I’m on it!”

As Travis got into the car, Kourtney said: “Hi baby.” Reign then copied her which made the Blink 182 star and his wife erupt into laughter.

During the first episodes of The Kardashians, Kravis was packing on the PDA and Reign didn’t seem too impressed: “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French-kiss again?”

Reign curses in TikTok with Kourtney

The Kardashian and Barker family took part in a viral game that saw the family members passing a phone to each other after they make a statement about the person.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, passed the phone to her mom saying: “I’m passing the phone to somebody that doesn’t let me do anything.”

On Kourtney’s turn, she said: “I’m passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7.”

She then handed the phone to Reign who complained that she hadn’t paused it before exclaiming: “Oh f***! Oh s***.” Reign then began to twerk, and Kourtney was seen laughing at the video.

The clip received a lot of backlash from fans who thought Kourtney should have disciplined her child after cursing.

Reign’s iconic mohawk moment

Reign was channeling stepfather Travis Barker’s Blink-182 era when he debuted his new mohawk hair. On June 12, 2022, the married mum-of-three shared snaps of her little rockstar. Kourt simply captioned the snap: “🪒🤘🏼.”

This isn’t the first time that Reign has had a hair transformation. In 2020 he sported a similar look before completely shaving it all off just months later.

Mason spills Kardashian secrets on TikTok live

When he was 10 years old, Mason went on Instagram Live without his parent’s permission and spilled the tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status. He told fans that they aren’t actually back together despite rumors.

Within hours of him going live on Instagram, fans noticed that Mason’s account had been deleted. Kourtney said during an Instagram Live interview with Poosh the following day: “He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn’t ask us.”

Although, that didn’t stop him from giving the fans what they wanted. Within less than 24 hours of Kourtney deleting his Instagram account, Mason went live on TikTok and spilled even more tea…

Mason kicked off the Kardashian kid’s parties

Mason arguably began the extravagant Kardashian parties as he kicked off a tradition of unique birthday themes. Some of his best include Kidchella and Fornite, but one of his first documented parties was Mason’s cowboy hat cake during his 2nd birthday celebration.

