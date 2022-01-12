Rewind a few years and Ben Affleck’s teeth looked shockingly different











Hollywood Hunk, Ben Affleck, has been a joy to watch on our screens for the past 30 years of his acting career. However, the movie legend didn’t always look this good.

Actors are used to being asked to gain or lose weight for certain roles but how about changing your teeth? Well, that’s exactly what Affleck had to do.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck was “forced” to change his teeth for a role

The 49-year-old actor recently opened up about being asked to perfect his smile before accepting his role in the 1998 classic, Armageddon.

Affleck said, “I was a little naive about the opinions people would form of me. Or Michael Bay’s focus on aesthetics, like, ‘You guys gotta go on the tanning bed!'”

He continued, “They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy, how do I do that?”

According to the director, Micheal Bay, he had a specific vision of what the role entailed, and bad teeth were clearly not one of them.

Check out his before and after below.

Photo by Touchstone/Getty Images

What did he have done?

He was told his teeth were ‘unevenly spaced’ and were a distraction from his heroic and sexy role.

Affleck undertook extensive dental work, which included a full set of porcelain veneers, crowns and multiple teeth whitening treatments.

There are speculations that Affleck’s now, award-winning smile, cost upwards of $20,000.

Micheal Bay told Kate Beckinsale to ‘workout’

After hearing Affleck open up about what he was told to change for a specific role, this spurred Kate to open up about director Micheal’s specific requests too.

Kate opened up during an interview for women’s health about her role in Pearl Harbour, where she was told she needed to ‘workout’ and ‘lose weight’ in order to perform the role.

It’s clear to see Micheal Bay knows what he wants from his roles, no matter what it takes to get them.

