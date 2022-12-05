Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son, Saint West, is no stranger to stealing his famous family’s spotlight. A natural in front of the camera, the young star has grabbed the attention of fans in hilarious ways. We have gathered some of his best moments to mark the little star’s seventh birthday.

Seven years ago, Saint West became the second-eldest child, and first son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West. Although the young star is not seen much on social media or in public, Saint has surely stolen the spotlight whenever fans have seen a glimpse of him.

And he’s slowly taking on his parents’ sense of humor.

Saint West’s best moments

First baby picture

Saint is the first son of Kim and Kanye. Naturally, the parents were over the moon when they found out the gender of the second child, but kept his identity a secret before he was born.

Looking at it now, the Kardashians are no strangers to wanting to keep their newborn’s identities away from public knowledge. However, Kim only took a little more than two months before she shared the first glimpse of her son – and it was adorable.

On February 22, 2016, Kim broke the internet announcing the name of her son with his first baby picture. Ever since then, he has gathered attention from fans.

Interrupting Kim during Jimmy Fallon’s appearance

Over the past year, Kim has taken her children to work-related attendances and projects. This is so they can experience things from a young age from their mother’s perspective. It allows the youngsters to learn more about the work she does, and so they can spend more time together.

In June, Kim made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about recent appearances, such as her SNL debut.

During the conversation, the 41-year-old ended up telling her children off, Psalm and Saint, for making noise in the audience while she was talking to the host – twice.

“Guys, can you stop?” she told them. “This is like your first time at work with me, can you please?”

As the reality star told them off, the audience and Jimmy laughed at the situation. As she kept hearing her children, she added: “Guys, seriously, you gotta go.”

A chaotic Instagram Live

Now, at the age of seven, and like any child his age, Saint has also on occasion acted out. This time it was during an Instagram live with his mother, and he ended up getting scolded.

“Say hi!” Kim said excited about tuning in with her fans. “This is called Instagram Live.”

As Saint appeared in the frame, he told the thousands of users watching: “Hi, weirdos!”. Instantly, Kim turned her head and told him off before Psalm started mumbling and speaking loudly.

Seconds later, Saint added: “If you’re watching this, I hate you,” with the reality star giving him the angry-mom look.

Nonetheless, the Instagram Live went on with a sweet moment between the mother and her two sons, and they began to talk about Pokémon and he later gave her a sweet kiss.

Smiling with grandma MJ

Saint is a well-loved member of the third generation of the Kardashians, and the little one has a very special relationship with his great-grandmother, MJ.

Celebrating her 82nd birthday, Saint, who was only seven months old at the time, completely stole the spotlight and the heart of MJ with his adorable smiley face and bobbing feet. The reality star captured the sweet moment and posted it on her Snapchat.

In another clip, his older sister North also had a heartwarming moment with the birthday girl, as Kim asked her to give her a ‘real smile’.

Loving soccer and receiving mum’s full support

Some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan might be fans of basketball, but the youngsters are having a blast playing soccer. Despite her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye, the couple have been their children’s number one supporters during matches.

Despite her crazy and demanding schedule, Kim always finds time to spend with her kids and her hobbies. Spotted during Saint’s soccer games, the mogul keeps it all casual while supporting her son’s weekly games.

Clearly, little Saint is appreciating his mother’s presence during his games, and no celebrity status is going to stop Kim from her motherly duties.

In a heartfelt birthday message today, she wrote: “Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know