Terrace House: Tokyo has become an instant hit with viewers at home since the release of Part 3 earlier this month.

The Japanese reality series follows a bunch of housemates who temporarily live together in a house in Tokyo. The show arrived on Netflix back in 2015 and has quickly turned into one of the most popular reality programmes on the streaming giant.

Part 3 arrived on Netflix on April 7th, but the next instalment is already available to Japanese fans.

So, when can we expect Part 4 to arrive on Netflix? Let’s find out!

Terrace House: Tokyo Part 4 – release date

Part 4 of Terrace House: Tokyo is expected to arrive later in 2020. However, the current pandemic across the world could have a significant impact on when Part 4 arrives on Netflix.

The hit reality series currently airs its fourth part in Japan, with an expected finale date in early summer. Once the series finish in Japan, Netflix should release it for viewers across the world.

Filming of Terrace House: Tokyo affected by coronavirus

Unfortunately, the current coronavirus crisis has affected the production of many TV shows and movies across the world. This now includes Terrace House too.

The reality show confirmed the news in an official statement, saying that they have stopped filming on site to protect its cast and staff.

Terrace House has suspended filming of Tokyo 2020 due to Coronavirus. All the cast a staff are safe. The 40th episode will be the last episode for a while. No date has been set for the resumption of filming. https://t.co/WS7ZI41Psa — Terrace House English Couch (@TerraceHouseEC) April 13, 2020

