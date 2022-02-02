









Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif have been changing people’s lives for years. Their job involves reversing damages from the original procedure-gone-wrong, and it’s worth every single stitch.

Plastic surgery is their forte, but they’re not like your usual doctors working in that industry. Instead of giving people a new nose, breasts, or change a body part’s appearance – they actually correct previously failed operations.

The Dr. duo’s niche means they seriously get paid the big bucks. Proving that their riches are the furthest thing from plastic, let’s do some maths and uncover how much they get paid.

Terry Dubrow’s huge net worth

Considered one of the highest-paid plastic surgeons, Terry Dubrow has a $30million net worth. According to Money Inc, he is considered to be third richest in the industry, due to his multiple show appearances and surgery speciality.

From starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County to being one of two main doctors on Botched, it’s no surprise that he is raking in huge riches for himself, as one of the leading plastic and reconstructive surgeons in America.

He also co-authored The Acne Cure and has published over 30 papers on plastic surgery, not to mention having been a key doctor in many client’s lives who were faced with procedures gone wrong.

Paul Nassif’s whopping fortune

Paul Nassif has accumulated a massive wealth for his surgeon work, and is now worth $16million. On top of his surgery work, he also owns a skincare line, Nassif MD Dermaceuticals, for anti-aging and rejuvenation.

Specialising in rhinoplasty, Paul is a skilled facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills. Similarly to Botched co-star Terry, he also made his mark on a Housewives franchise, and was on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which his ex-wife Adrienne Maloof was a main cast member.

Considered a world-renowned plastic surgeon, he is sought after by patients from around the world for help in correcting some of the most challenging complications. And that’s how you bring in the big bucks, folks.

Their Botched salaries

Dr. Dubrow explained on Botched that they can be working on several body parts at once, and often using very expensive materials, which also cost a lot. “So the procedure, revisional surgery of the type we do, would vary between $30,000 to probably $90,000 or $100,000,” he advised.

So it looks like their show salary mostly from patients. Dr Dubrow explained that the show helps patients out with the costs, and as every patient gets paid for filming Botched, they then put that toward the doctor’s fee.

Paul Nassif is thought to charge clients a $500 consultation fee, before any surgery procedures, while customer reviews say that Dr Nassif rhinoplasty price may be around $20,000.

