The Kardashian-Jenner family often go big or go home, and it’s no different when it comes to Christmas decorations for the holiday season. The reality stars just keep topping themselves year after year.

For December 2022, we will likely get further insight into a Kardashian Kristmas thanks to Penelope Disick and North West being very active on their TikTok accounts.

So, join Reality Titbit as we take a trip down memory lane into some of the Kardashian Klan’s most extravagant Christmas decorations.

The best Kardashian Christmas decorations over the years

The gingerbread mansions

Forget a gingerbread house, the Kardashians only have gingerbread mansions. Kourtney has previously claimed she was the originator of the gingerbread mansions, but Kylie is close to taking the throne.

One of Kourt’s most hilarious ones was when she took a snap of a melting mansion. She added the caption: “Someone has been licking the house.”

Kylie Jenner’s gingerbread mansion in 2016 was decorated with the names of her then-boyfriend Tyga, his son King Cairo, and her dogs Bambi, Norman, Ernesto and Penny.

Since becoming a mom Kylie has done gingerbread houses with Stormi every year.

The Kandyland Kristmas tree

Kris’ old home in Calabasas, California, had an iconic foyer that was decked out year after year with new decorations. However, Jenner’s “Kandyland chic” theme was an all-time favorite when she called on the iconic Jeff Leatham to design the holiday interior. Along the two spiral staircases, they had two peppermint ornaments on a massive tree. There were also glass polar bears guarding the bottom of the stairs.

Jenner told Architectural Digest: “One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house.”

Kim’s piano player

in 2021 Kim posted a clip on her Instagram Story, of Grammy-winning artist Philip Cornish playing the piano next to a big decorated Christmas tree.

She captioned the image: “Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids.”

She then shared another video of the musician performing Christmas songs, in her room filled with all-white furniture. In the next clip, the SKIMS founder gushed over her massive Christmas tree.

It was covered in fake snow and warm sparkling yellow lights. Next to it were two figures of life-sized reindeer.

Extremely extra Elf on the Shelf

Last Christmas, North showed off her Elf on the Shelf on TikTok as it was hanging off a Christmas tree. Whereas Kourtney revealed one of her Elf on the Shelf figures was designed to look like Travis Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates. The Elf on a Shelf band was performing on a white platform covered in glitter with the drum kit reading “Elf 182” with A Wreck-It Ralph doll as security.

Kris shared a video on her Instagram Story recently of a large group of Elf on the Shelf figures. Each one represents one of her grandchildren.

There are four elves for Kim Kardashian’s four children, then two for Khloé Kardashian’s two children — True, and “baby boy Thompson.”

Then on a different shelf, there is Reign, Stormi, Dream, Penelope, Mason, and “baby boy Webster.”

Kris and Kylie Jenner’s Christmas ornaments

In a YouTube vlog, Jenner says she bought the same Christmas ornaments her mom used to decorate her childhood tree with. The ornaments are a mix of vintage baubles, special family ones, and new decor in the same style.

Jenner revealed: “My mom used to put these on our tree every year, except I had to buy way more to fit this tree.”

Every year Kylie also has a seated Santa dressed in all-white which is a family tradition, the heirloom has been around for decades. Jenner noted: “I’ve had this since I was born.”

Kim Kardashian’s Dr Seuss Whoville trees

Kim Kardashian certainly has a signature taste, and her 2021 monochromatic Christmas decorations were a fashion statement. Her all-white home was filled with topsy-turvy white trees inspired by Dr Seuss’ Whoville, with white branches adorned with glowing white lights.

Kim’s told followers at the time: “If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house.”

Referring back to when the sculptures made their debut at the family’s 2018 Christmas Eve party. Of course, Kardashian West’s kids loved the trees as they made for great hiding places in a game of hide-and-seek.

Whilst the family admitted to going to a wholesale Christmas store on KUWTK; we’re pretty sure she didn’t get these decorations from Aldik…

The Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party is just as epic as their decorations

Of course, we can’t talk about the Kardashian decorations without speaking about their annual Christmas Eve party. The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, began the tradition in 1978. She continued the annual event until 2019 when she passed on the hosting baton to Kim.

At the time, the Skims founder revealed on KUWTK: “Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever.

“But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different.”

Kim explained the invite list was mostly her mom’s friends. Therefore, when she became the host, she made it a “good mix” of everyone’s closest companions.

As we all know, Kris is prone to crying, and let’s just say it was an “emotional” moment for the momager.

Kris explained: “It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”

After Kim’s Christmas Eve party, she decided to pass the hosting duties on to sister Kourtney in the years that followed.

Of course, the pandemic means the 2020 and 2021 Christmas Eve party was just with their inner circle and their kids. This year, fans can’t wait to see what the Kardashian-Jenner family have up their sleeves…

