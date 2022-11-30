The Kardashians have proved to be some of the most generous gift-givers during the holidays, and the family is no stranger to going all out for their loved ones. As December is around the corner, we take a look at some of the over the top and lavish Christmas presents the Kardashians have given each other.

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us. The Kardashians are getting ready to stack up their Christmas presents. As new members of the family have been welcomed this year, it’ll be a special festive period this December.

While we wait to find out what the members of the family have gifted each other this year, here’s a list of their most over-the-top Christmas presents.

A list of the Kardashian’s Christmas gifts

$120k on Michael Jackson’s clothes

In the list of the most expensive and over-to-top Christmas gifts, Kim Kardashian takes the lead.

When it comes to her children, Kim Kardashian will do everything she can to make them happier during the Christmas gift season. Naturally, North, as the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye, was spoiled.

North, who grew up to idolize the late singer Michael Jackson, was given one of the best Christmas gifts on the wish list. Not one, but two accessories the singer had worn for one of his music videos.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this,” Kim said in an Instagram story. “She’s so grateful and excited.”

As reported by E! News, Kim purchased Michael Jackson’s jacket for $65k and spent another $66k for a hat worn by the singer in his Smooth Criminal music video. It still had makeup stains on it.

A $6k bedazzled clutch

It’s hard to find the perfect gift when you’re successful and have everything. But don’t worry because The Kardashians could have created the most extravagant and original Christmas gifts, but they cost a fortune.

In 2020, Kris and her five daughters teamed up with designer Judith Leiber on a ‘kristal koved kutches collection’. In each bag, the members of the Kardashian created different styles based on their preferences and personalities.

Kris channeled her obsession with Christmas with Santa-themed miniaudière, Kourtney with lots of sushi, and Khloé as KhloMoney made a pot of gold.

On the other hand, Kylie made a tribute to her daughter Stormi with a lighting bolt and Kendall for her beloved dog Pyro. Kim decided to go more futuristic and chose an alien design.

The Kardashian collectibles are still available to purchase on Judith’s website and they cost from $5,000 to $6,000.

$600 kettles and toasters

Their million-dollar mansions also need expensive appliances. But those weren’t plain old kitchen gadgets, though – they were luxurious ones.

On Christmas Eve of 2020, Kris Jenner came through with a basket of generous Christmas gifts for her family and friends.

As per Hello Magazine, Kim revealed her mother had gifted everyone the colorful kettles and toasters from Dolce & Gabbana’s collaboration with Smeg, which retailed to be £500 ($600) a piece.

The reality star also posted a picture on her Instagram story, where a total of 27 gift boxes were laid out for her friends and family – that’s £13,500 ($16,000) on toasters.

Colorful electric MOKE cars

Santa Claus works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder for her six children- and if you thought the momager ran out of present ideas for her kids, you’re wrong.

For 2021, Kris went all out for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob by gifting each kid with an electric MOKE golf cart as her Christmas gift.

Kim and Khloé received theirs in a pink color, while the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney, received a white one with a skull on it to share with Travis.

Robert, Kendall, and Kylie had theirs in baby blue, yellow, and orange.

As shown on Moke America’s website, each eMoke golf cart costs $20,795 with available accessories to add for an additional cost.

