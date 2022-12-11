The Kardashians might be the most fabulous squad when dealing with the cameras, but even they have encountered embarrassing moments on live TV. It doesn’t matter if celebrities are used to performing for fans or with other stars, they still get one to two awkward moments on stage.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have been in the spotlight for more than a decade. With that fame comes public attendances at fashion events, Red Carpets and awards shows.

Though they’re experts in the field of entertainment, the five sisters have also been caught up in the most awkward situations – Oops.

Kardashian and Jenner’s most awkward moments

Kim’s impromptu flour bomb

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have made it into the spotlight, Kim Kardashian‘s career has grown significantly as the years went by.

Creating her own business endeavors, she launched her perfume True Reflection in 2012. The event itself, held at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, also gave her a ‘true reflection’ of the haters after she had to deal with being covered in flour in front of the flashing cameras… What?

It appeared to have been a PETA protester who snuck onto the event. They quickly approached the reality star while she was being interviewed to drop a ‘flour bomb’ on her.

In the shocking scenario, Kim quickly left, got changed, and made the decision to continue the event.

Kourtney’s shoutout to her ‘future baby daddy’

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s clear Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are head over heels for each other. Living on cloud nine, fans have witnessed many occasions filled with Kravis PDA.

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Kourtney and Megan Fox introduced their boyfriends at the time, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on stage. They performed their single Papercuts for the first time.

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer, I’ve watched him grow, not just as a performer but as a person,” Megan told the audience. Kourtney then followed: “I’m a fan too. And I think his drummer is super hot.”

Before the cameras turned to both musicians, Megan and Kourtney said: “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.”

Khloé’s sprint to the stage and hair ‘disaster’

The most recent awkward moment, was when Khloé Kardashian pulled off a Doja Cat by rushing to the stage to collect her award – and for the same reason, too.

Sneakily going to the bathroom for a quick check-up, Khloé’s name was called up on stage as the winner of Best Reality Show with momager Kris Jenner.

As Kris walked up the stage trying to find her daughter, Khloé came running with her hair all over the place. Sharing the anecdote, the 38-year-old told the audience: “I’m out of breath. I was trying to fix my hair.”

The mom-of-two then took to her personal Instagram account, telling her millions of fans about how her jumpsuit ‘popped open’ and ranted about her ‘disaster’ hair.

But it’s okay, at least she’s the Best Reality Star.

Kendall’s mix-up with One Direction and 5SOS

Kendall Jenner was not only in attendance at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, but the supermodel was also invited on stage to introduce a musical act. However, it didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped.

As the cameras began rolling live, Kendall had to introduce 5 Seconds of Summer. Even though the reality star aced the introduction, she had trouble reading out the band’s name.

“Recently, they made their debut on the Billboard 200, number two,” Kendall said. Before she cut herself off, flustered, she told the audience: “This summer… And now we welcome… One…”

She then added: “Guys, I’m the worst reader”. The model ended up leaving the band’s name for the audience to guess, as a video of 5SOS’ career popped on the screen.

Kylie’s interaction with Christine Quinn

Although fans may consider Kylie Jenner and Christine Quinn as some of the baddest reality TV stars of the moment, it doesn’t guarantee an instant friendship between the two.

In November, both Kylie, and Christine attended the star-studded 2022 CFDA Awards event in New York City. As the evening wore on, the 25-year-old appeared to be confused after the former Selling Sunset star went to hug her.

“Good to see you,” Kylie said, trying to figure out the situation. As the two began talking, Kylie started walking away from Christine. But the Selling Sunset star carried on talking as the makeup mogul side-stepped out of there.

But not fast enough before the realtor complimented her one last time by calling her a ‘doll’.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know