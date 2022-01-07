This flipped San Clemente house with an ocean view wasn’t a total Flop











Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa worked together to Flip the well-known San Clemente house, but did the property ever sell? Or did it end up being a total Flop in the ocean?

Surrounded by ocean views, the property certainly came with its unexpected problems. Foundation issues, replacing the roof, and adding in bifold doors are just a few areas the HGTV hosts had to improve.

So when they spent over $1million on the home, viewers were left on edge about whether the place would ever sell. Since the San Clemente episode aired, you might be eager to find out… So, we checked on the listing.

Flip or Flop’s San Clemente renovation

Christina and Tarek first purchased the San Clemente home in Season 11, during the “Enamored by the View” episode. They bought the property for $1.05million, which was complete with an ocean view but awful roof (in Tarek’s eyes).

However, foundation issues meant the HGTV hosts had a lot more in store than they initially hoped. When trying to Flip the place, they spent $60,000 on structural improvements and a total of $333,200 on the renovation.

Although Tarek doesn’t originally agree with Christina’s kitchen amendments, he suddenly changes his mind when she gets the new slab backsplash started. They also add a glass wall in the bathroom, where you can see the ocean!

With a spa-like master bath, new landscape, a new wood deck, a gorgeous water feature, and a custom gas firepit, the home really does look like a dream home. So, did their efforts pay off?

Costs of Tarek and Christina’s Flip

With a red “Spanish-style roof” costing somewhere between $16,000 to $18,000 to replace with a modern, black one, they also choose to make the sliding doors bifold doors, costing them $14,000.

The entire back wall of the kitchen is turned into slab with touches of gold, to match the flooring. And in the bathroom, Christina puts a white, off-textured tiling in there, which costs $14 per square foot.

This us on top of the $1,000 they spent to install a glass wall, after contractors originally put in a wall which blocked any future residents from seeing the incredible ocean view.

With a break-even price of $1,505,200, they listed the house for $1,999,000. If they found a buyer for that price, they had the opportunity to make a profit of $493,800.

Was the property a Flip or a Flop?

The property listing has now been closed, which hints that the San Clemente house was likely sold, and for even more than its original cost, at $2,050,000. It was also sold incredibly fast – and only on the market for four days.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, Christina and Tarek’s efforts appear to have paid off, and for a big profit.

According to the listing on Compass, the single residence was sold on January 5th 2021. The 2,302-square foot property came with all new vanities, new fixtures, quartz counter tops and custom tiled showers, and much more.

