Todd Chrisley's unexpected double life isn't all rainbows and paychecks











Todd Chrisley often lives a glamorous lifestyle, and is thought to have made his money through a successful career. But it’s not all rainbows and paychecks in the real world.

The Chrisley Knows Best star may seem pretty open on The USA Network show, and it’s true. He lets fans know how much he loves Botox and appears to make his family laugh all the time.

However, rumor has it that Todd is living a double life. On-screen, he has a great family life and a significant income, but family feuds, a tax evasion case and a minus net worth have also hit headlines.

Todd’s so-called ‘double life’

Todd, from Westminster, South Carolina, is thought to have a ‘double life’ because he appears to have the perfect life on TV – lots of money and a close-knit family. While many of the Chrisley clan are tighter than ever, he also has family feuds with other members not on the show, and lots of debt.

Several reports say there is a lot we don’t know about Todd. Despite this, he appears to be pretty open about a tax evasion case him and wife Julie went through, which some fans think is the reason he got so famous.

We don’t often hear Todd get his singing voice out on Chrisley Knows Best, but he previously signed with two major producers from Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) in January 2016. He was paired with songwriter Shane Stevens, before they released Infinite Love, that reached No. 39 on the Billboard country charts later that year.

Rumors which speculate that Todd may be gay have also been circling since 2014, which he has confirmed is not true. Viewers constantly ask when he is “coming out of the closet”, despite him having been married to Julie for 25 years.

Todd Chrisley’s family feuds

Despite the happy Chrisley family laughing and sharing deep connections on Chrisley Knows Best, every clan has their own drama. Todd Chrisley’s sister-in-law, Pamela Chrisley, was arrested and charged with second degree harassment after allegedly trying to blackmail and extort Todd out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, in March 2016.

Todd also previously pulled his granddaughter out of the show to avoid paying her dad Kyle Nicki Swift reports, but she has since returned. He was also hit with a major scandal in October 2014 when his son Kyle, gave an interview to the Daily Mail, calling his father “bankrupt, toxic, and a snake”.

He has also faced a deteriorating relationship from his daughter Lindsey since August 2019, who revealed she felt like an outcast from the family. Although, she did say they never intentionally made her feel that way.

The luxury TV star is in debt

He may be bringing up a family, live in a giant house and regularly get Botox appointments, but Todd’s bank balance isn’t as steady as some think. He has a net worth of $-5 million, according to reports, but he is thought to make a substantial salary from The USA Network and partnership deals.

The former realtor was in $49.4 million worth of debt, as per People, following his bankruptcy filing in 2012, despite listing more than $4.2 million in assets. The star then went bankrupt again from Chrisley Asset Management in 2013.

In October 2014, Todd told People the bankruptcy case was “truly in its final phases” and that the family had “moved on from it”. Since then, he has become known for his resilience in bouncing back from the bankruptcy, but still appears to be recovering from the debt.

At one point, Todd Chrisley had a peak net worth estimated to be $50 million, which is now $-5 million in 2021. In 2019, Todd and his wife Julie turned themselves in for tax evasion in August, and paid almost $150,000 to resolve the claims.

