











Kailia Posey has sadly died aged just 16 leaving fans shocked after the youngster rose to fame through Toddlers and Tiaras. The star was known in the reality TV world and even had her very own meme.

Just days after attending her school prom and only two weeks following her sweet sixteenth, the beauty queen was found dead in a state park in Washington, US.

Washington State Police, in a statement to the DailyMail.com, said authorities were investigating a juvenile death at Birch Bay State Park, in Blaine.

The Sun reports the skate park is near to the star’s family home.

Kailia Posey’s rise to fame

Kailia first found fame when she starred in the TLC reality TV programme Toddlers and Tiaras. The show ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2013. It followed the lives of families who’s children took part in beauty pageants.

When she was just three-years-old Kailia competed in her first pageant. Whereas in 2012 the whole world got to know her name as she became a meme from an image of her grinning widely.

The meme came about after the then-five-year-old Kailia was asked to share her favourite part of competing in pageants. She admitted: ‘Cause I like to win moneeey.’

Throughout her childhood and early teens the youngster continued to take part in beauty pageants. She most recently competed for the Miss Washington Teen USA title in February 2022. Kailia may not have won that title, but last year she was crowned Miss Lynden Teen USA.

In recent years Kailia also grew a strong following on social media, with over 27k Instagram followers, and thousands more on TikTok. Sadly, just three days ago, Kailia posted her last video of her dancing in her prom dress with a friend.

‘My beautiful baby girl is gone’

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted the news of Kailia’s death on Monday, May 2. She said she didn’t have ‘words or thoughts’ and asked for people to give the family privacy to mourn.

Fans have left hundreds of words of condolences across her social media platforms. Many followers have said how the 16-year-old will be greatly missed.

Marcy didn’t share her daughter’s cause of death, and further details are currently unknown. However, representative for the Whatcom County Medical Examiner confirmed to Page Six, the office is investigating.

Birch Bay, where the Washington State Police is investigating, is a 194-acre state park located along the Strait of Georgia shoreline. It is about nine miles from the Canadian border, and features a scenic rocky beach and large camping ground

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article, or would like someone to speak to you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch. You can also visit Samaritans USA here.