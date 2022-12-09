The Kardashian kids have made money in the decades that precede their dad’s death, but not a penny of Robert Kardashian’s inheritance went to them.

The Kardashian family became a household name back in the 1990s when attorney Robert Kardashian helped O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.

However, many fans are keen to know whether they inherited a hefty sum when their father passed away.

Photo credit should read POO/AFP via Getty Images

What happened to Robert Kardashian’s inheritance?

Robert Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. He passed away just two months later at age 59, on September 30, 2003. He was buried at Inglewood Park Cemetery in California.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert was worth $30 million and reportedly left his children with a $100 million estate in trust when he passed.

However, that’s been denied by Khloe. She told You in 2017 that she and her siblings didn’t get any financial help after their father’s death. Khloe revealed: “We didn’t get one dollar when he died. We got no inheritance, not his home or his cars or anything.”

She even lost her job as she was working for her father at the time of his passing. This meant that she couldn’t pay her rent and ended up getting evicted, meaning she had to move in with Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian thought that her father’s will was fake

According to Radar, Kourtney Kardashian thought that her father’s will was fake, so demanded his handwriting be analyzed. In fact, the Kardashians and their father’s third wife, Ellen Pierson, have been locked into countless legal battles surrounding Robert Kardashian’s will.

Ellen further revealed in a 2012 interview: “According to the calls I received from the attorney, Kourtney felt like she wanted to have her father’s handwriting analyzed to make sure that he actually had written those things down that he left me”

Robert’s third wife claimed that his Mercedes Benz was at the center of the dispute. After six months, Ellen reveals that she bought another car so she didn’t: “have to hear [Kourtney] call and scream and yell at me every single day about wanting her father’s car.”

Kourtney also wanted a desk of Robert’s, which she said she had etched her initial into as a little girl. Feeling bad, Ellen shipped it to her.

She later claimed that: “every time I gave her something, she wanted something else.”

Pierson further revealed that Kourtney “contested everything that was given to me personally.”

The Kardashians sue father’s third wife Ellen Pierson

In a separate case, the Kardashians filed a California federal court complaint requesting copyright ownership over some of Robert Kardashian’s property. Including his journal and several of the Kardashian family photos.

The reality stars sought over $500,000 in damages, claiming Pearson hid the material from them to conjure a “despicable and unlawful scheme to hold in secret and convert, and now exploit…private personal and copyright protected” content. Ellen also took court action for defamation.

A year later in 2014, The Kardashians settled the lawsuit with their father’s former wife Ellen Pearson. The details of the settlement remain confidential, but it has been confirmed that the diaries and photos have been returned to the Kardashians.”

Screenshot from Kris Jenner Talks Regret and the O.J. Simpson Verdict | Oprah’s Next Chapter | Oprah Winfrey Network YouTube

Kris Jenner’s finances from borrowing money to multi-millionaire

According to Kris Jenner’s longtime friend Kathie Lee Gifford, the family faced financial struggles; following Kardashian’s death and before their reality show.

Gifford told People: “Kris was having financial problems, I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it. They were really struggling.” In fact, Gifford claims to be the person who suggested that the family did a reality show.

Not only did the family have their E! Network series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and later Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has gone on to become a successful business owner with the likes of SKIMS. Whereas Khloe has had several spinoff shows, including Revenge Body. Kourtney has her own health and well-being company, Poosh. Rob Kardashian even launched a sock line.

Kris Jenner has now garnered a total net worth of $190 million. She has amassed some of her fortunes by being her daughter’s manager. Her 10% momager commission draws in much of her profits, especially as her daughter Kylie Jenner was named the “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes in March 2019.

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know