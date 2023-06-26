Kendall Jenner is known as a reality television star, a model, and a businesswoman, so it is no wonder that so many people want to know: What is Kendall Jenner’s net worth?

Although Kendall lives a relatively private life compared to her sisters, she has millions of Instagram followers and has still had several relationships in the spotlight. Let’s take a look at Kendall’s life, including her ex-boyfriends, current rumoured partner, and biggest looks from over the years…

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

What is Kendall Jenner’s net worth?

Kendall Jenner has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Parade.

In addition to her wages as a model as well as influencing and brand deals, Jenner also has her tequila business – 818 Tequila.

And let’s not forget the money she will be making from appearing on both Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Back in 2018, Kendall topped the Forbes list of highest-paid models, and it was reported that she earned $22.5 million that year.

Does Kendall Jenner have a boyfriend?

While Kendall has not confirmed if she is in a relationship, the model has been spotted several times with her suspected boyfriend, artist Bad Bunny.

In February, the two were seen together leaving a Los Angeles restaurant, which marked the first of many times they have been seen at dinners together.

They have also been spotted horse riding in April, and spending time together at Coachella.

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Bad Bunny

Although Kendall and Bad Bunny haven’t confirmed their relationship, a source revealed in May that the two of them were “getting more serious”.

This source told People that they are “very cute” together and Kendall is “happy”.

“He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill,” they reportedly said.

The model and singer were also spotted at a Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA playoff game, where they were sat together in courtside seats.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s net worth explored

Bad Bunny has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Marca.

In terms of his earnings, Bad Bunny took in $88 million in 2022, Forbes revealed, making him the fifth highest-paid musician after Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Sting, and Genesis.

The majority of his income in 2022 came from his tours El Último Tour Del Mundo and The World’s Hottest Tour, but he also has several brand deals and owns a restaurant.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Devin and Kendall made their relationship Instagram official, after having previously been spotted out and about together.

In June of that year, Kendall confirmed that they had been together for a year by sharing an anniversary post on her Instagram story.

In May 2022, they attended Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding together in Italy.

In June, rumours began to circulate that the two had broken up, but they continued to be spotted together and it was reported that the relationship was back on. However, in November, a source told Us Weekly that they had actually broken up again that autumn.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

When did Kendall Jenner date Harry Styles?

Rumors about Kendall and Harry began in November 2013 when they first were spotted together.

On December 31, 2015, pictures of the two of them getting close on a yacht in the Caribbean went viral. A week later, Khloé Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight that she thought Harry and Kendall were dating.

She said: “They were hanging out together. Do I think they’re dating? Yes. I don’t know if they’re, like, boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays, I don’t know, people are weird with stuff. So I don’t know their ‘title’.”

The couple reportedly broke up sometime in 2016.

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala appearances

Kendall’s first appearance at the Met Gala was in 2014, and the model wore custom TopShop. A year later, she arrived in a green Calvin Klein number.

Then, in 2016, for the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Kendall was in a blue and white Versace dress.

The model also attended the Met Gala in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Kendall wore perhaps her most beloved look yet – a sparkling, feathered orange dress with more feathers erupting from behind her head. She walked the carpet with her sister, Kylie, who was in a similar dress in purple.

In 2021, she wore a sheer Givenchy dress, and at the 2022 Met Gala, she wore a black Prada look. Most recently, where she wore a Marc Jacobs black-sequined bodysuit

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s controversial Toy Story outfit

In October 2022, Kendall dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween. However, the outfit was deemed “too sexy” by people online who criticized her for “ruining” a children’s movie.

The costume featured cow-print chaps attached to denim bottoms, a cropped yellow and white shirt, and a red cowgirl hat.

She even committed to the hair, with a red wig styled into pigtails just like Jessie has in the movies and accessorized with a large cowgirl belt with a shiny buckle.

What is Kendall Jenner’s height?

Kendall Jenner is five foot ten, which is actually the same height as her older sister Khloé. It is no surprise that Kendall is tall, given that she is a model who has worked both in print and editorial as well as on the runway.

Her younger sister Kylie is five foot six, and Kim and Kourtney are much shorter at five foot two and five foot, respectively.

Although height is a part of her career as a model, Kendall has opened up about feeling insecure. She told Wall Street Journal that at this year’s Met Gala, she avoided taking pictures with her sisters because the shoes she was wearing made her six foot seven.