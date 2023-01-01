The winners who bagged the prize of Netflix’s The Circle have been making it to the top with their wits since it first aired in 2020. But where are The Circle winners now?

The program features contestants who can communicate with the other stars via ‘circle chat’ and try to get to know them from their social media. To reach the final, they have to survive ‘blockings’ while trying to discover which participants are genuine, and who is a catfish.

Those who prove they have the brains, or charm, reach the winner’s circle and become the champion.

As the show returns for season five, with the new episodes dropping December 28, ahead of the New Year, let’s find out where the winners are for The Circle now in order.

Where the winners of The Circle are now

Joey Sasso

Fans have been blessed with four seasons since the first of The Circle released on January 1, 2020. Now as new episodes from of The Circle’s season five (from December 28, 2022), we’ve been treated with at least two seasons each year from the streaming giant.

The first season, hosted by Michelle Buteau, saw Joey Sasso snag the $100,000 prize. Shubham Goel was runner-up and Sammie Cimarelli received the Fan Favorite award and took home $10,000. Joey was one of six participants who were truly themselves, alongside three others who had only changed a few details about themselves.

Although runner-up Shubham Goel is back on The Circle for season five, just three years after his initial debut, where is Joey Sasso now?

The star is now running his own clothing line, according to ScreenRant, titled the Sasso Fam Collection. The boisterous star, who felt the first season could never be topped, actually wrote, produced and starred in an independent film before entering the Netflix Show. The movie, Young Lion of the West, follows a local club promoter in Rochester, New York, who defies his boss’ orders in a bid to open up his own club. It was set to release in 2021, a year after The Circle.

Sobriety journey

Joey then walked the runway at New York Fashion Week after signing with A3 Artists Agency. When the pandemic hit, The Circle star created an Instagram series, Heads or Tails, where he quizzed experts on Covid-19 about an array of topics, from studying to job security. Joey went on to host Faraway Bae, a virtual reality dating show where fans voted who Diamond Jack dated each week.

After he dabbled in a TV dating series, Match Me If You Can, on MTV, where he was spotted with Eric Bigger and Onyeka Ehie from The Bachelor, and Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Now, he is still updating his 730k followers on Instagram, as well as recording TikToks and offering personalized Cameos.

He recently opened up over his sobriety. He told fans the “hardest parts of getting and staying sober has been” his weight fluctuating.

Joey admitted: “It’s okay to not feel great about yourself. I know that even though I am not currently happy with my body, I am still the healthiest that I have ever been.”

DeLeesa St Agathe

Plot twist incoming.

Trevor St Agathe, from season four, claimed he made a bet with his wife DeLeesa that he’d win his season. He thought he’d come out in a better position than she did in season two. However, Trevor ate his words because DeLeesa was champion of The Circle season two and was on the winners’ list.

Admitting she had a “game plan” before the reality show, she was so successful that DeLeesa even had fellow contestant, Chloe, falling head over heels for her Catfish profile ‘Trevor’.

She was crowned the top spot after catfishing the other participants, by pretending to be her husband, Trevor.

After her win, she has been running her own clothing line called, Be Unique Shoppe. She’s also raising her daughters, Toni and Tori. With her busy lifestyle, she does sometimes go MIA from time to time on social media to do whatever she needs for her family.

Despite trying to fool everyone when she appeared on the Netflix show, she’s still close with season two and three contestants.

DeLeesa packed up and moved to Georgia after winning season two. She even took part in a Netflix casting call event at one point.

However, her recent posts show The Circle star feeling ‘grateful’ for 2022 as she looks forward to the New Year.

James Andre Jefferson

Comedian James Andrew Jefferson stole the show for The Circle’s season three. Even though he turned it around towards the end of the show.

He is still working as a standup comic in LA, and boasts almost 550k Instagram followers. His social media is full of mostly reaction videos on current news, events, and celebrity gossip.

James did share some photos from an Amazon Prime Video Weekend in Austin, however, last year. This was different to his usual content – but admitted he was hungover after the tequila he drank for the weekend.

He also has his own podcast, called The James Andrew Jefferson Jr Show, with the latest episode being aired in October 2022. He discusses current events, trending topics and controversial matters.

James also has a YouTube channel, which feature longer reaction videos than what is on his Instagram.

Frank Grimsley

It wasn’t too long ago – spring of 2022 – when we saw Frank Grimsley be crowned one of the winners of The Circle for season four, but where is he now?

The social worker said working as a licensed therapist helped him connect with fellow participants on the reality show, writes Distractify. It’s believed he’s still based near Maryland.

He still works as a therapist/school social worker. After being voted as an influencer several times on his season, he now boasts 141k Instagram followers. Frank isn’t afraid of posing up a storm or showing off his brand collaborations on his social media, showing he’s more than what meets the eye, much like his time on the Netflix show.

Frank also likes to share positivity and wisdom on his social media, offering advice and quotes while appearing supportive with his fans. He has always been outspoken about body positivity, and highlighting his thoughts on the fashion industry and how brands treat plus size bodies.

He penned in 2020: “I refuse to let my story in this body be told any differently!”

