











The TLC show became an instant hit when it first hit screens in 2009. But following the tragic death of Kailia Posey, fans may be wondering where others in the Toddlers and Tiaras cast are now.

A TLC special in 2021 looked at the former beauty pageant babies and how far they’ve come. However, just over a year later things have changed even more.

Read on to find out where the cast of Toddlers and Tiaras are now.

Kailia Posey

During her time on the show Kailia became a household name – especially after her 2012 grinning moment which became a much-loved meme.

The youngster went on to take part in more beauty pageants. She most recently she was crowned Miss Lynden Teen USA last year.

However, her mother announced on Monday, May 2, the teen had sadly died just days after her school prom. It was also only two weeks after her sweet sixteenth birthday.

It’s currently unclear how she died but Washington State Police told the DailyMail.com authorities were investigating a juvenile death at Birch Bay State Park.

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Now, Honey Boo Boo first entered the pageant world in 2012 and became an instant hit within the Toddlers and Tiaras cast. Her prominence helped launch a spin-off focused on her family called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. It focused on her family life, especially her mother, Mama June, who struggled to raise her kids with little money.

The youngster also went on to star in Dancing with the Stars: Junior.

Alana faced several issues as she entered her teen years. In 2019 she moved in with half-sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon. It came after her mother was arrested in March that year for ‘possession of a controlled substance’. The reality star was handed 100 hours community service as well as court supervision for a charge of possession of crack cocaine in June 2021.

Her sister was later granted legal guardianship and in August 2021 the teen told US Magazine she hopes to become a neonatal nurse.

Ava Perez

When she first started on the show really Ava Perez was just a tot. It did almost seem like her dad David was more ‘into’ pageant life than her. However, to give him credit, he did not only design all her gowns and costumes but also choreographed her routines.

In 2021 the 15-year-old told People although she doesn’t do beauty pageants anymore she’s ‘grateful’ for everything her dad taught her.

She said: “I had learned about confidence from a young age. My dad also taught me you get out of life what you put into it. That is why I’m always dedicated and determined in everything I do, whether it’s my music or my academics.”

Eden Wood

When Eden made her Toddlers and Tiaras appearance she became one of the most awarded child pageant stars ever. Her time on the show became a platform for her own TV spin-off, Eden’s World, however it was short-lived.

Now the 16-year-old is an actor, musician, and gamer with academic dreams of attending Harvard.

She told People: “I think the way that I see myself now is very self motivated,” and described herself as a ‘gotta make it happen’ kind of girl’. Most importantly she wants to ‘encourage girls and boys around the world to reach for the stars and never give up no matter how big their dreams might be or where they come from’.

Liana Pirraglia

When she was in the show Liana didn’t have the same resources or finances the other children had. She was often billed as the ‘underdog’ but that didn’t stop her from going on to compete in – and win – beauty pageants.

Nowadays, the 19-year-old is in college. However she told People she still has dreams of hitting Broadway one day.

She said: “I would love to also be on Broadway, in a sitcom, and in TV series. In addition to my acting career, I want to share music with the world that people can connect with and enjoy.”

Madison ‘Tootie’ Berg

Although she was one of the older beauty pageant babies Madison gained the nickname ‘Tootie’ from her high-pitched voice on the show. Although it’s something she told People it still makes her ‘cringe’ to hear it back.

Now Madison, age 20, is focused on only one thing: happiness.

She said: “My biggest dream in life is to be genuinely happy and to enjoy what I do every single day.”

Isabella “Bella” Barrett

It’s safe to say Bella was a fiery presence when on Toddlers and Tiaras, both her and her mum. The pageant baby was never scared to get on the stage and really put on a performance. Now aged 15, her and her mum are still a ‘power-couple’ dream team as Bella has gone on to launch her own jewellery and skincare lines. She also works as a model.

She told People although she’s more ‘calm’ now she still has that same confidence she rocked as a little girl.

“I am way more calm and reserved now, but still have my silly side,” she adds. “I have a busy home life and between being cheer captain, 4-wheeling, jet-skiing, modeling and running my brands, I always have something exciting going on.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article, or would like someone to speak to you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch. You can also visit Samaritans USA here (http://www.samaritansusa.org/)