Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer sadly died while battling a ‘short illness’, at the age of 79, leaving behind his only daughter who he shares with his ex-wife Micki Velton.

Jerry Springer became an icon in the TV world, after becoming Cincinnati’s 56th mayor in 1977. His hit NBC TV show aired from 1991 to 2018 and amassed almost 5000 episodes and huge ratings around the globe.

Tributes from fans and TV stars from around the globe have poured in following the news.

We take a look into Jerry Springer’s life, including his married years with ex-wife and daughter, in light of his tragic death.

Jerry Springer’s cause of death

Jerry Springer died peacefully at his home in the Chicago area on Thursday 27 April 2023, a spokesperson told TMZ, after battling a “brief illness.” Someone close to the family said he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the beginning of the year, and his health “took a turn for the worse”.

The host was most famous for his tabloid Talk Show The Jerry Springer Show which aired for 27 years, known for its infamous fights and outrageous guests.

The fights between the guests would be cheered on by the iconic chant: “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry” from the crowd.

The star was also known for his catchphrase “Take care of yourself and each other,” which he would famously end every show with.

As well as his own show, Jerry Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.

Who is Jerry Springer’s ex-wife?

Jerry Springer’s wife was media personality and TV reporter Micki Velton. The pair tied the knot in 1973 and were married for 21 years before divorcing in 1994.

Micki and Jerry are said to have met on a blind date back in 1969, and Springer never re-married after the divorce.

The pair had one child, in 1976, Katie Springer who is legally blind and deaf in one ear. She wed her husband Adam Yenkin in 2006. Katie preferred a life away from the limelight, not like her dad, and reportedly works with children with special needs.

Tributes pour in for the talk show host

Fans and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tributes to the late Talk Host.

Lifelong friend Jene Galvin released a statement to WLTW which read: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”