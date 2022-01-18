Why accusations about Florian Sukaj using Stacey for money make no sense











Darcey & Stacey may have their own reality show, but Florian Sukaj is just as much a cast member as one of the twins. As Stacey’s fiance, he has previously been accused by Darcey of using her sister for money.

The TLC show follows the twins as they embark on a plastic surgery journey, while navigating work and relationships. One of those involves Darcey’s engagement to Florian, but financial arguments have been a common occurrence.

Upon research about Florian’s net worth, the accusations just don’t make sense. And it looks like the reality star is making plenty of bank on his own – without needing to ask Stacey for money.

UPDATE: Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj still married?

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Stacey accuses Florian of using Darcey

Florian, who is thought to be around 30 years old, was accused of using Stacey for money. The accusations came when they first met, and the issue came up again when he spent his now-fiance’s money during a shopping trip.

Darcey also implied Florian uses Stacey only for money and his American dream, which includes a green card. A VISA was approved after years of being in a five-year long distance relationship with Florian, so he could live in the USA.

In a recent episode, Stacey told Darcey that her fiance Georgi was living at their home rent-free. However, this led to backlash from fans who believe that she is in the same position when it comes to Florian.

What is Florian Sukaj’s net worth?

Florian has a whopping net worth of $100K, despite many fans being led to think he never pays bills or works. Of course, it’s clear that Stacey brings in the most money, with a net worth totalling around $2 million.

In 2010, at the age of 35, Darcey and Stacey co-founded their first business together which was a fashion brand called House of Eleven. The company still exists today, with items ranging from $8-$250.

Cast members typically get paid $1,000 to $1,500 per episode on TLC, so it’s likely that Florian is paid for his appearance on the show. With 11 episodes in Season 2, he could have made around $16K.

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Middletown, Connecticut house is currently for sale with a list price over $700,000. Their new home was purchased by their dad, international businessman Mike Silva.

According to property records, Mike bought the house for $1,247,000 in early August.

Stacy to Georgy, “you are living here rent free.” Uh, what exactly is it that Florian does? Does he works? Does he pay any bills? #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/4GI6AAKArj — Memily (@SheshavingfunDD) January 18, 2022

REVEALED: How did Darcey and Stacey make their money? Net worth explored

What does Florian do for a living?

Florian describes himself as a fashion, fitness and editorial model, who also works as an influencer. Stacey revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Live in September 2018 that her man is a “jack of all trades” who also “designs furniture.”

He frequently posts about his fitness sessions on social media. Stacey has also revealed that she’s trying to assist him in getting his modeling portfolio ready so that when his work permit is approved, he’ll be able to start working.

It is thought that he often modelled when living in Albania, and is hoping to kick-start his career again in the USA.

During a shoot he done, Florian told Stacey to “shut up” when she tried to be his stylist. And despite being the main earner in the relationship at the moment, she reacted by saying:

I don’t want that to happen on a real job one day. That can cost connections, and I need you to be the provider.

OK Veronica you want to talk about finances. Where is Florian’s finances?#darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/JXMT5Yeb0n — Desiree (@dezireme2) January 18, 2022

WATCH DARCEY AND STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK