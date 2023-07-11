BBQ Brawl is back in 2023 but fans are wondering where judge Michael Symon has gone as season 4 drops on Food Network. The famous chef and restauranteur was synonymous with the show and starred alongside Bobby Flay. However, Michael is now here to be seen this season and fans are curious to know where he is.

As a brand new season of BBQ Brawl kicks off on Food Network, viewers are questioning where one of the cast members of the show has gone. Twelve chefs are ready to go head-to-head creating all kinds of amazing barbecue food during season 4. There are lots of fresh faces to meet on the 2023 show – and it’s not just the competing chefs who are new.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

What happened to BBQ Brawl judge Michael Symon?

Michael Symon shared that BBQ Brawl was set to return for its fourth season in 2023.

Taking to Twitter back in January, he confirmed that the Food Network show would be back.

However, he wrote that he wouldn’t be a cast member of season 4.

When the show launched back in 2019, Michael appeared on the show alongside Bobby and he returned for season 2.

He’s hosting BBQ USA

Although Michael isn’t appearing as a BBQ Brawl presenter in 2023, he is still barbecuing his way through life.

The 53-year-old chef is the host of another Food Network show called BBQ USA.

BBQ USA is also a competition series that sees over 500 BBQ pitmaster teams battle it out over the course of two days.

Season 2 episode 1 kicked off on July 10 and the show airs weekly on Mondays.

With almost 780k followers, Michael can be found on Instagram at @chefsymon. He writes that he can be seen on BBQ USA and Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out.

Who are the judges on BBQ Brawl?

In 2023, BBQ Brawl season 4 is hosted by Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, and Sunny Anderson.

The contestants’ food is judged by a different trio. The BBQ Brawl judges are Rodney Scott, Brooke Williamson, and Carson Kressley.

BBQ Brawl premiered on Food Network on July 10 and airs Mondays at 9 pm ET.

WATCH BBQ BRAWL ON FOOD NETWORK EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C