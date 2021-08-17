Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones judges explored: Who are Ali Tila, Jet Tila and Chris Rivard?











Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones is set to premiere on Monday (August 16) and fans can’t wait to know who will be judging the Food Network’s latest show.

The new release will follow six ice cream masters who are tasked to create a new Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. They will be judged by Ali Tila, Chris Rivard, and Jet Tila. Meanwhile, the show will be hosted by Molly Yeh – a popular chef and American cookbook author.

If you’re eager to catch Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones, get to know the judges here ahead of its premiere.

Naked and Afraid: What happened to Tanner?

Ali Tila

Like Molly, Ali is also a pastry chef and cookbook author. She is the business partner and wife of Jet Tila, who is also one of the judges on Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones.

Besides her love for cooking, Ali is also an education specialist, who has more than 15 years of experience as an educator.

However, she developed a passion for cooking when she was as young as seven. She co-owns and manages restaurants with her husband in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Ali isn’t new to television. She has featured in shows and programs like The Kitchen, KTLA 5 morning news and The Home and Family Show in the past.

Furthermore, she is known for her live streams titled #EatLikeaPro, where she shows people how to navigate through ethnic restaurants.

RHOP: Candiace Dillard’s net worth explored

Jet Tila

Joining his wife Ali is her husband, Jet, who is also a culinary anthropologist and entrepreneur. He serves as a chef at The Charleston and Pakpao Thai.

Jet is popular for a number of his recipes, including Drunken Noodles. Meanwhile, he has appeared on several television shows such as The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Last year, in February 2020, he teamed up with American brand Copper Chef to create a new line of cookware. In 2013, he was appointed as the first Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine by the Royal Thai Consul General in Los Angeles.

SCREENSHOT: Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones, Chris Rivard (Food Network/Facebook)

Chris Rivard

The third judge on the Food Network show is none other than Chris Rivard, a Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru who has been creating original flavors for the brand since 2011.

Chris, who was to become a doctor, ended up becoming a chef when his story took an unexpected turn.

Talking about his changed career plans, Chris said: “I had a terrible bedside manner. But I loved studying the science of people and nutrition,” as per Ben & Jerry’s official website.

He is the creator of flavors like Rockin’ Blondies, Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core, Pint Slices, and Save Our Swirled. He has claimed that the favorite part of his job is to find “inspiration in travel and unexpected flavor combinations.”

Are you excited to see more of Chris’ flavors? Tune into Food Network on August 16 to watch the premiere of Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 3276 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/40gicmdyxfw/hqdefault.jpg 821239 821239 center 22403