How many restaurants does Bryan Voltaggio own? Inside Battle of the Brothers star’s business











Celebrity chefs, owners of multiple restaurants and siblings, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, will be facing off against each other in Food Network’s latest reality show, Battle of the Brothers.

The siblings will be monitoring the country’s eight most promising chefs, who will be putting their culinary skills on display for the ultimate prize – take over a Voltaggio restaurant and create a menu based on their style.

Amid the Voltaggio brothers’ on-screen rivalry to crown the winner, let us take you through Bryan Voltaggio’s restaurants.

How many restaurants does Bryan Voltaggio own?

Bryan was a finalist on Top Chef Season 6 and Top Chef Masters Season 5, becoming the first person to compete on both shows.

The celebrity chef is also the owner of five restaurants – VOLT, Lunchbox, Family Meal, AGGIO, and the Voltaggio Brothers Steak House he co-owns with his brother, Michael.

Bryan’s success in the culinary industry has significantly contributed to his overall fortune. According to Famous Chefs, he has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

What happened to Volt?

Like everybody else in the world, Bryan’s business was also severely impacted by the ongoing coronavirus.

One of Bryan’s most popular restaurants, Volt, had to be shut down in March due to the pandemic. The establishment had first opened in 2008 on North Market Street, Frederick, Maryland.

The chef announced that Volt would be reopening as a new and more approachable eatery.

Volt reopened in October 2021 at the same spot and was named Thacher & Rye.

Talking about the changes incorporated in his restaurant, Bryan told the Frederick News-Post that the new place is “more of an everyday, neighborhood restaurant” compared to its predecessor.

Meet Bryan’s brother Michael Voltaggio

What makes the Food Network’s latest show more exciting is the fact that it features the fight between two brothers. Viewers are equally interested to know about Bryan’s brother, Michael.

Michael is the owner and chef of Sack Sandwiches in Los Angeles. He also owns Voltaggio Brothers Steak House with Bryan, located at MGM National Harbor.

He has appeared on shows such as Season six of Top Chefs and was featured as a guest judge in Season 3 of Top Chef Canada.

Besides culinary shows, Michael has also appeared on sitcoms such as Young & Hungry, Suburgatory and Guy’s Grocery Games.

