Delicious Miss Brown fans can't get enough of Kardea's smothered chicken recipes













Kardea Brown is the star of Food Network‘s super popular Delicious Miss Brown. The show first began in 2019, and in 2022 it’s already onto its seventh season. Fans can’t get enough of Kardea Brown’s recipes, especially her smothered chicken wings. So, we’re about to take a look at how to recreate her dish.

As well as being the host of her own show, Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea Brown was the host of The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. She’s creating all kinds of dishes from desserts to mains, mac n cheese, milkshakes, smothered chicken, you name it – Kardea is making it and viewers want to be able to create those same great-looking recipes at home.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Who is Kardea Brown?

Kardea Brown is a Food Network star who hails from Charleston, South Carolina.

Per her Food Network profile, Kardea is “…of Gullah/Geechee descent, a term used to describe a distinct group of African Americans living in the coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia who have managed to preserve much of their West African language, culture and cuisine”.

She created New Gullah Supper Club and has not only got her own Food Network show, but she’s appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Family Food Showdown and more culinary shows.

Kardea Brown’s smothered chicken recipe

A smothered chicken recipe that fans seem to love is Kardea’s Carolina smothered chicken.

She first seasons the chicken with her house seasoning. Then Kardea says that her mother “dredges it” in some flour containing the same house seasoning. She then fries the chicken, but not all the way through.

Kardea says: “You want to smother and cook the chicken in the sauce but you want it to get nice and crispy”.

The sauce is made from butter, some oil from the fried chicken, onions, minced garlic, salt, pepper, one teaspoon of dried mustard, half a teaspoon of dried rosemary, half a teaspoon of dried thyme and a third of a cup of chicken stock.

The sauce begins to reduce, then Kardea adds two tablespoons of Dijon mustard. She then whisks in about one and a half cups of heavy cream. Then, add the chicken back in as well as fresh parsley. Kardea puts the top back on the pan and leaves it to simmer for around 30 minutes before serving.

View Instagram Post

Carolina smothered chicken wings

During an episode of Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea created her crispy oven-roasted Carolina BBQ chicken wings.

She makes a simple coating for the chicken wings consisting of one cup of all-purpose flour, a teaspoon of baking powder, two teaspoons of her seasoning (smoked paprika, pepper, granulated onion, garlic powder, salt) and three pounds of chicken wings.

Kardea lightly coats the chicken wings in the mixture.

While they’re baking she adds the Carolina baking sauce. The sauce is made from mustard, brown sugar, granulated sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. The Food Network star says it makes a: “…tangy but sweet barbecue sauce…”.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the chicken wings for thirty minutes.

The sauce should be cooked until it’s a golden yellow colour. Kardea recommends letting it simmer for around 10 minutes.

After 30 minutes, brush the wings on both sides with the sauce and cook for a further 15 minutes.

Then spray them with cooking spray and cook for 10 more minutes to get them extra crispy.

WATCH DELICIOUS MISS BROWN SEASON 7 ON FOOD NETWORK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK