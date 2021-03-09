









Who are the contestants on Easter Basket Challenge? Get to know the stars of the Food Network series.

Easter Basket Challenge is a brand new cooking competition show which premiered on March 1st, 2021 on Food Network.

A few weeks ahead of Easter, seven ambitious bakers are here to show off their baking skills and compete for the grand prize of $25,000 and a golden egg.

So who are the contestants? Let’s meet the cast of the Food Network series.

Easter Basket Challenge: Contestants

Jeremy Davis

Elaine Duran

Harry Fiebelman

Makana Jarman

Charmaine Jones

Ora Beth Mika

Gene Shepherd

Jeremy Davis

Jeremy Davis is a chef and father who lives in Charlotte.

According to his Instagram profile, he started baking professionally a few years ago and is a big fan of wedding cakes.

Instagram: @_designedbydaddy.

Elaine Duran

Elaine Duran is an award-winning chef, mother and wife from Kissimmee, Florida.

Apart from that, she is also a podcast host, author and life coach who blogs on Everything Elaine.

You can follow her on Instargam @everything.elaine.

Harry Fiebelman

Harry Fiebelman is a pastry chef and teacher.

The Food Network star, who is a Northern California native, originally started as a cake decorator but fell in love with french pastry and moved to France for a short period to learn new baking techniques.

On Instagram, he describes himself as a “traveller” and “plant enthusiast” – follow him under the handle @harry_fiebelman.

Makana Jarman

Makana Jarman, who is based in Portland, creates delicious cakes at the bakery Cake Nouveau with her friend Helen Nguyen.

The Easter Basket Challenge star, who was born in Honolulu, graduated from the Art Institute of Santa Monica with a degree in Baking and Pastry Arts. She moved to Portland in 2012 after living for a few years in Los Angeles.

Find more about her on Instagram @cakenouveaupdx.

Charmaine Jones

Charmaine Jonas is a celebrity baker who owns her own business called Cake Diva.

Some of her clients include Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah’s mom, Michael Jordan, Jay Leno, Susan Sarnadon, among other celebs.

You can follow her @cakediva1_nyc.

Ora Beth Mika

Ora Beth Mika is an experienced baker and cake artist from San Anselmo, California.

Mika has been working in the culinary world since 2010 and before that, she was a technician and researcher.

Find her on Instagram @flourandbloomcakes.

Gene Shepherd

Gene Shephard is baker who owns Cakes by Gene.

The Food Network star started baking cakes for friends and family when some pals asked if they could pay for the treats Gene is making.

Gene left his job and dedicated full time to baking, focusing “solely on bringing beautiful and fun and great tasting cakes”, the baker says on Cakes By Gene.

Instagram: @cakesbygene.

