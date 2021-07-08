Who is Hawa Hassan? Boyfriend and net worth of Spice of Life chef explored!











Hawa Hassan is fronting new Food Network show Spice of Life, where she will be cooking up a storm and sharing recipes with viewers.

She won’t just be cooking by herself though, as she is visiting experienced chefs at home and in restaurants to hear their favourite global recipes.

From berbere-infused halibut tibs to awaze avocado toast with soft-boiled eggs, Hawa brings us into her home, where we could meet her boyfriend.

With her cooking talents at the forefront of the series, here at Reality Titbit we looked into Hawa’s personal life, from her boyfriend to net worth.

Who is Hawa Hassan?

Hawa is a Somali home cook, author and business owner.

She is the founder of BasBaas Sauce, a chilli pepper firm from Somali.

The Food Network chef moved to Seattle from Somali without her family, aged seven, as an immigrant, refugee and the second eldest of ten.

Separated from her family for 15 years, Hawa treasured memories of being her mother’s helper, cooking by the stove, and looking after the babies.

When the chef and her mother finally reunited, they began cooking traditional recipes together again.

Previously scouted as a model, she is now living her chef dreams as the host of Spice of Life, and regularly appears on Food Network.

Who is Hawa Hassan’s boyfriend?

Hawa is in a relationship with a man called Kwame

Based in New York City, Kwame is the founder of music and creative projects platform The Basemnt.

Looking through Hawa’s Instagram page, they have been pictured together since February earlier this year.

They are incredibly loved up, with Hawa saying she is “grateful for a love this deep and wide” in an Instagram caption.

It looks like Hawa and Kwame have become a new couple over the last several months, as some of her friends share how happy they are for them.

Hawa Hassan on Spice of Life: Net worth

Having released a cookbook and with her own show being released, Reality Titbit predicts she has a net worth of around $50 million.

Although Hawa’s net worth has not been publicly released, the average Food Network chef salary is thought to be $59,675 per year.

Food Network chef Ina Garten, who runs her own specialty foods store, has a $50 million net worth, and has written several cook books herself.

Hawa spoke up in June 2020, when she said she was only paid $400 a video for the Bon Apetit publication, who she worked with in October 2019.

She reportedly got involved with Bon Appétit after pitching a deck.

For example, Hawa At Large was a series created by Hawa to showcase African flavours and cuisine.

