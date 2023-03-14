Talented baker Jai Xoing is competing in season 9 of Spring Baking Championship on the Food Network and fans of the show are desperate to know more about the star. Does Jai from the show have a speech impediment?

Say goodbye to the old Spring Baking Championship 2022 contestants as we get introduced to a new batch of bakers. Jesse Palmer also returns to host for the ninth season as previous host Molly Yeh, who was pregnant last season, has left the show.

The first episode of this season aired on Food Network on Monday, March 6th and, over the course of 10 episodes, 12 bakers will be “challenged with spring-themed competitions involving flowers, weddings, and garden parties.”

The last baker standing will not only be crowned the Spring Baking champion but also cash in $25,000. Let’s find out more about Spring Baking Championship fan-favorite Jai Xiong.

Does Jai have a speech impediment or is she deaf?

No, Jai Xiong does not have a speech impediment. It is believed that she has hearing problems and could be partially deaf.

Jai recently spoke about her hearing problems on YouTube‘s The Jason Show; a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities star Jason Matheson. When the host asked Jai how she found out that she was on the show, Jai explained that she had told the production team of her hearing problems and requested that it was not over a call.

After getting the letter confirming she would be on the show, Jai revealed her reaction: “I was honestly so shocked, am I dreaming? I had to pinch myself.”

Who is Jai Xiong?

Jai Xiong is a baker from Savage in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, aka Minnesota. She’s the owner of Amour Patisserie in St. Paul where she designs and sells her own baked goods. She started baking properly in middle school and continued in high school. When she decorated her first cake, she knew baking was her calling in life.

However, she comes from a family of amazing bakers and she recently revealed that her parents are her biggest inspirations. She grew up helping them run their own food business for local Hmong festivals. Jai then started her own company back in June 2021.

She now has over a decade’s worth of experience in the industry, after working in hospitality for almost 10 years. However, when she made the decision to leave her full-time job as the Executive Pastry Chef of a private country club in February 2020, that was when her journey truly began.

From there she founded Amour Patisserie. That is actually a rebrand of her very first bakery business which she launched from home, in 2014 aged just 19.

Xiong is now competing on national television in Spring Baking Championship and fans are certainly rooting for her to win.

Who won the first challenge on Spring Baking?

The winning baker of the first episode was Jai.

Xiong proved she was a top-tier baker with her strawberry filling and ice cream-tasting mousse, which won the Spring Break Championship judges over. Panelist Duff Goldman said that her decor earned her the win, as the piping made it look like the garden was in 3D. Jai is certainly one to watch out for!